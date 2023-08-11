Dunkin' Spiked products to launch in 12 states: 'Growing appetite for adult beverages'

Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees and Iced Teas will be released in 12 states in late August, the company announced in a press release this week.

The announcement of spiked iced coffees and iced teas comes a year after Dunkin' partnered with Harpoon Brewery to release three coffee-inspired beers.

"We knew we had the opportunity to create something special when we saw the positive response to our previous seasonal collaborations for Dunkin’-inspired beers," said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development at Dunkin’ in the press release.

Gilbert cited a "growing appetite for adult beverages" for why the company chose to "put a twist" on its popular products.

"Dunkin’ Spiked is perfect for day or night enjoyment and comes in eight distinct flavors, available in grocery and package stores later this month," said Gilbert.

"This new line of ready-to-drink adult beverages elevates Dunkin’s offerings, and we know our 21+ fans will love every sip," he said.

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee will have an alcohol by volume of 6%, and come in four flavors: original, caramel, mocha and vanilla.

The products will have less caffeine than a cup of typical coffee.

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea will have an ABV of 5%.

It will also be available in four flavors: Dunkin' Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea, Dunkin' Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea, Dunkin' Spiked Strawberry Dragonfruit Iced Tea Refresher, and Dunkin' Spiked Mango Pineapple Iced Tea Refresher.

The Slightly Sweet Iced Tea and Spiked Half & Half Iced Tea will be made with black tea, said the press release, whereas the other two flavors are made with green tea.

The Slightly Sweet Iced Tea has is "refreshingly sweet with a bright citrus finish, with a twist of lemon flavor," said the press release.

Both the spiked iced coffees and spiked iced teas will be sold in 12-can mix packs, featuring three 12 oz. cans of each flavor.

The Original Spiked Iced Coffee and Slightly Sweet Spiked Iced Tea varieties will also be available in a four-pack of 12 oz. cans, as well as in single 19.2 oz. cans, said the press release.

The spiked ice teas will be sold starting in late August, and the spiked iced coffees are set to arrive in early September, said Dunkin'.

"These beverages will be available in retailers across Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont," said the press release — adding that a "product finder" tool will soon be available on the official Dunkin' Spiked website.

"More states to come in 2024 and beyond," the website also noted.

The alcoholic products will not be sold at Dunkin' restaurants, said the press release.