Pumpkin is back: Dunkin' announces its new fall menu

It's pumpkin season once again: Dunkin' announced its fall menu offerings in a press release on Wednesday, August 16.

"It's been 258 long days since pumpkin fans savored their last sweet taste of pumpkin at Dunkin’," said the press release.

"Today, guests can indulge in the reintroduction of the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and Pumpkin bakery line-up," the company added.

"Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup," said Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson.

Nelson said it was "truly amazing" to see the demand for pumpkin-flavored products each year.

"Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand," she said.

"As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in — splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can."

The chain's "iconic" Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is back on the menu, and will be available in both iced and hot versions, said the press release.

"This latte features notes of sweet pumpkin, vanilla and fall spices. It’s blended with rich espresso and milk, then crowned with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and a dusting of cinnamon sugar — giving it that quintessential fall shimmer," the company added.

The Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, a new product for 2022, makes its return, Dunkin' also noted.

"This unique drink combines Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced or Hot Coffee with sweet pumpkin, cream and a touch of hazelnut for the perfect pick-me-up to feel the essence of fall from August onwards," the company also said.

Additionally, the Pumpkin Swirl syrup is back for the fall.

It's "Dunkin's most sought-after flavor," as the company put it about Pumpkin Swirl. It enables guests to "customize their favorite drinks by adding the swirl to hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew or frozen coffee."

Pumpkin and other fall flavors are present on the bakery side of Dunkin's menu as well.

Pumpkin Cake Donuts, Pumpkin MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats and Pumpkin Muffins will be available starting on August 16.

Additionally, bacon will be seeing some fall flair.

Customers can order Maple Sugar Bacon on Dunkin's sandwiches and wraps or on its own as Maple Sugar Snackin' Bacon.