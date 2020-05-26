Disney, SeaWorld to present post-coronavirus reopening plans Wednesday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Walt Disney Company and SeaWorld will present their post-coronavirus reopening plans for their Orlando, Florida, theme parks to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force on Wednesday, a county spokesperson confirmed to FOX Business.

The Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force will vote on whether to submit the plans for approval by Mayor Jerry Demings. If Demings approves the plans, they will be sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for final approval.

Demings said during a news conference Tuesday that two health officials were at Walt Disney World and SeaWorld conducting inspections. The theme parks have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic since March.

According to a statement by Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel earlier this month, the plans will likely include a phased reopening of select retail and dining locations, physical distancing and capacity measures that are compliant with CDC guidelines, increased cleanings and sanitizations, screening and prevention support and cast training.

Disney has previously cautioned that upon reopening its theme parks, some parts "may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability or even closure based on guidance from health experts and government officials," according to an update to the Disneyland website. "Furthermore, certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability or remain closed."

Disney began the phased reopening of its Florida retail, dining and entertainment complex, Disney Springs, on May 20 and its Shanghai Disneyland theme park on May 11 with social distancing measures in place. The company also announced that it will begin taking Walt Disney World Resort reservations for July 1 and later, according to a statement on Walt Disney World Resort's website.

Disney operates four theme parks at Walt Disney World, which attracted 157.3 million visitors in 2018, according to the Themed Entertainment Association. They rank as the most-visited theme parks in the world.

The news comes a week after Universal Studios announced its plan to reopen its Orlando theme park to the public on June 5, which was unanimously approved by the task force. The theme park will have social distancing measures in place, including the use of face masks and mandatory temperature screenings upon entry.

