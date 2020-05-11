Disney World adds coronavirus safety measures, accepting reservations for July

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“The Most Magical Place On Earth” may reopen in July.

Disney resort reservations are being accepted for July 1 and later, the hospitality and entertainment giant said in a recently updated statement on Walt Disney World Resort Operations. However, an official reopen date for hotels and theme parks have not been identified, and could very well take place before or after tentative reservations.

Plans include a phased reopening of select retail and dining locations, physical distancing and capacity measures that are compliant with CDC guidelines, increased cleanliness and sanitizations, screening and prevention support and cast training, according to a statement by Dr. Pamela Hymel, Disney Parks chief medical officer.

Meanwhile, Orlando’s shopping center Disney Springs is preparing for its phased reopening starting on May 20.

If Disney’s hotels and parks remain closed for guests who have made reservations, they will be able to modify these bookings.

Unexpired multi-day theme park tickets with unused days or date-specific tickets with a valid use period starting on March 12 through the closure will automatically be extended through December 15. Guests who are unable to visit by this date may apply the value of their wholly unused ticket toward the purchase of a future ticket.

It is not clear when Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., will reopen. As of May 8, there is no news on the state of Disneyland Resort reservations. The Disney Cruise Line and Disney’s Hawaiian resort and spa destination, Aulani, are still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shanghai Disney Resort and its theme park Shanghai Disneyland reopened this week with mandatory face masks and limited capacity procedures. Social distancing measures have also been put in place.

Similar practices will be carried out at Walt Disney World Resort and its assorted theme parks whenever it does reopen, according to its operations update.

“Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort hotels, restaurants, attractions, experiences and other offerings may be modified and will be limited in capacity and subject to limited availability or closure, based on direction from health experts and government officials to promote physical distancing,” the statement reads.

