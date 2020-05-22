Disneyland gives glimpse into its post-coronavirus reopening plans

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Disneyland is offering guests a look at the "happiest place on earth" when it reopens under modified operations, marking a major step toward reviving tourism that was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The California theme park, which closed its gates in mid-March to limit the spread of COVID-19, gave guests a snapshot into what the resort will look like once it finally reopens, although officials have yet to determine when that will be.

Disney cautioned that upon reopening the resort, some parts "may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability or even closure based on guidance from health experts and government officials," according to an update to the Disneyland website. "Furthermore, certain attractions, experiences, services and amenities will be modified, have limited availability or remain closed."

Disney also warned that park admission will not be guaranteed.

Although all Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels and the Downtown Disney District remain closed, the resort is accepting reservations as early as July 1.

The update is the latest of many small steps Disney is taking toward reopening since mid-March when the spread of the new coronavirus forced the company to shut down its resorts all over the world.

Tourism has been hit especially hard by restrictions that shut down airline and cruise ship travel, theme parks and cinemas. However, Disney's theme parks are a crucial revenue driver for the company. Parks, experiences and product division accounts for around 30 percent to 35 percent of total revenue.

In working to revive the stifled business, Disney officially let visitors in face masks enter Shanghai Disneyland at the beginning of May with safety measures in place, becoming the first of the company's parks to reopen.

Following suit was the partial reopening of Disney Springs, a shopping and entertainment venue that’s been closed along with the rest of Disney’s sprawling Orlando, Florida, resort.

Disney promised to continue to "carefully evaluate this complex and fluid situation" and update guests when more information becomes available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.