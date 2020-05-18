Disney Springs adds coronavirus social distancing team to protect guests, cast members

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Disney Springs, a themed retail, dining and entertainment complex at the Walt Disney Resort in Florida, is preparing safety protocols as it begins to allow some third-party shops and restaurants to open after COVID-19 hobbled operations.

One of them: a new team focused on engaging with park-goers and promote social distancing guidelines in common areas and queues. The team's efforts will be aided with signage and ground markers to help visitors "responsibly move throughout the property," according to Disney Springs' website.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DIS WALT DISNEY COMPANY 114.37 -2.48 -2.12%

The opening of some shops and restaurants at Disney Springs on Wednesday marks the latest baby steps Orlando’s theme park resorts are taking toward reopening after the spread of COVID-19 forced them to shut their gates in mid-March. However, while enhanced safety measures are being taken at Disney Springs, “an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present,” the company said.

DISNEY WORLD ACCEPTING RESERVATIONS FOR JULY

The website warns potential report visitors that COVID-19 is an contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death, and that senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.“

"By visiting Disney Springs you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19,” the website states.

In an effort to prevent a resurgence of the virus, the entertainment complex plans to increase cleaning procedures and implement hand sanitizing and hand washing stations at a variety of locations throughout the complex, the company said.

DISNEY SPRINGS SLATES REOPENING FOR MAY 20

Additionally, the number of guests allowed in will be limited to encourage social distancing and all workers and visitors over age 2 will be required to wear face masks.

Similar to procedures at Shanghai Disney Resort, workers and visitors also be required to get temperature checks with touchless thermometers. Anyone exhibiting a temperature over 100.4 degrees will be denied entry.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"As we navigate through this period as responsibly as we can, we, along with our Operating Participants, have all implemented a number of new safety measures based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies," the company wrote on its website.

Neither Disney World nor Universal officials have said when they plan to reopen theme parks and hotels at their resorts.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS