Crystal Cruises cancels sailings through end of 2020

Crystal Cruises said in an update on its website Friday that it will cancel all ocean voyages aboard its Symphony, Serenity and Esprit ships through the end of the year due to "constantly changing variables" related to the coronavirus coupled with "differing restrictions for international travel."

"We extend our deepest apologies for this situation that is beyond our control and is a great frustration to all of us. Everyone at Crystal, along with the officers and crew of our ships fleetwide, are extremely disappointed that we were compelled to take this action as we were looking forward to exploring together," the company said. "While we are looking forward to welcoming our valued guests back aboard again as soon as possible, we will not do so until it is deemed safe by governing health authorities."

The company will provide guests with a credit equal to 125 percent of the total fare paid on fully-paid reservations, along with a refund of port charges, taxes and fees paid, and any air and hotel packages booked through Crystal. The credit will be based on the deposited amount for guests who have not fully paid.

The future cruise credits are valid on any of Crystal's Ocean, River, Yacht or Expedition experiences embarking through Dec. 31, 2023.

If guests are unable to redeem their credit by Dec. 31, 2023, they may request a refund of the original cruise fare paid. Guests should allow a minimum of 90 days from receipt for the refund request to be processed.

"We thank our guests, and our partners, for their continued understanding during this very challenging time," the company added. "We, the Crystal team, remain at their service."

The move comes following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's decision last month to extend its no sail order for cruise ships through September due to the pandemic.

The CDC has published a request on July 21 for feedback from the public on how cruise ships can conduct COVID-19 diagnostic testing on board, how to deal with seaport closures, whether cruise ship operators should make shorter trips and other issues.

In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line announced earlier this week that it would extend its cancellations through the end of October, while Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean previously announced that they will both extend their cancellations until September 30.

