Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Travel

Norwegian extends cruise cancellations through Oct. 31

Cancellations extend beyond CDC no-sail order, which goes until Oct. 1

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for July 29

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings announced Wednesday that it will be extending cruise cancellations through Oct. 31 as coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt U.S. travel.

Continue Reading Below

The cancellations extend beyond the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's no-sail order, which goes until Oct. 1.

The extension will affect Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, Norwegian said.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NCLHNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD.13.98-0.24-1.70%

Any guest that is currently booked on a now-canceled voyage is asked to contact their travel advisor or the cruise line for more information.

WHEN WILL CRUISES RESTART? CDC ASKS FOR PUBLIC INPUT

Starting in August, the company will also provide a monthly update regarding the status of cruise suspensions. The update will also include any potential extensions, the company said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS