When are cruises going to resume? CDC seeks public's feedback

The CDC has extended its no-sail order for cruise ships to Oct. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic and is inviting interested people and organizations to submit feedback on how the cruise industry can resume operations.

The CDC published its request for public participation last week. It's looking for input on how cruise ships can conduct COVID-19 diagnostic testing on board, how to deal with seaport closures, whether cruise ship operators should make shorter trips and other issues.

The CDC extended its ban on cruises in mid-July. The original order was issued on March 14.

Meanwhile, tourism-heavy communities including Key West, Florida, and Bar Harbor, Maine, are reconsidering if and how they want cruise ships in their ports. Bar Harbor recently voted to block cruise ships for the rest of 2020, News Center Maine reported.

It's not just cruise operators that are feeling the pinch. The American Association of Port Authorities is asking Congress to provide $1.5 billion for ports because of lost revenue due to coronavirus, warning that up to 130,000 jobs at coastal ports could disappear.

