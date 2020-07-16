Expand / Collapse search
Cruises banned through September over coronavirus spread, CDC says

This is the second time the CDC has extended its no-sail order for cruise ships

FOX Business’ Jackie DeAngelis breaks down how the cruise industry is changing the way they operate and how it attracts travelers amid coronavirus. Then, Payne Capital president Ryan Payne weighs in on investing in travel and hospitality companies.video

Cruise industry pushes cruising as ‘safest’ way to travel

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its ban on cruises because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the agency said cruise ships won’t be allowed to sail until at least Oct. 1.

This is the CDC’s second extension on its original no-sail order. The original order was issued March 14 and the second order was issued April 15.

The most recent no-sail order was supposed to end on July 24, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

Norwegian Cruise Line is reportedly canceling select trips through October to ensure passengers and crew members remain healthy. Video

The CDC decided to extend its no-sail order as the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in the U.S.

According to the CDC’s most recent order, there have been a total of 2,973 coronavirus cases, or coronavirus-like illnesses, and 34 deaths on cruise ships between March 1 and July 10.

The order also said that 80 percent of cruise ships in U.S. waters were affected by the coronavirus during that time.

Another nine cruise ships are dealing with or resolving coronavirus outbreaks on board, the CDC said.

“The challenges described in this document highlight the need for further action prior to cruise ships’ resuming passenger operations,” the CDC said in its recent order.

