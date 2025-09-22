Costco Kirkland brand poke recalled nationwide over possible listeria contamination

Thousands of pounds of tuna poke sold at Costco are being recalled after a sample tested positive for dangerous bacteria, federal health officials said.

Washington-based Western United Fish Company, doing business as Annasea Foods Group, recalled 3,314.7 pounds of Costco's Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke because the green onions may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This recall was initiated after the company said it was notified by its green onion supplier of a listeria monocytogenes positive test result in the green onions, which were used only in Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke on Sept. 17.

"We are continuing to work with our green onion supplier to determine the root cause," the company said in the release.

The recalled product, with the Costco item number of 17193, was packaged in clear plastic clamshell containers with the Kirkland Signature brand label. The product has a pack date of Sept. 18, 2025, and a sell-by date of Sept. 22. The product was also sold in the deli section at Costco Warehouse stores in more than 30 states.

Listeriosis has a range of symptoms that can vary based on the severity and form of the illness. There are two forms of the disease. The FDA said one form is known as non-invasive gastrointestinal listeriosis, and is less severe. The more severe form is called invasive listeriosis and occurs when the listeria spreads beyond the intestines, the FDA said.

If people have the less severe form, they may exhibit mild symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may occur. It often persists for one to three days, the FDA said.

In the more severe cases, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. A listeria infection can lead to serious pregnancy complications among pregnant women.

States affected by the Costco recall:

Alabama

Alaska

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

