Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Retail
Published

Costco Kirkland brand poke recalled nationwide over possible listeria contamination

Western United Fish Company recalls over 3,300 pounds of contaminated product from Costco stores

close
FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary outlines the issues associated with petroleum-based food dyes and the 'bigger issue' the agency aims to tackle on 'The Evening Edit.' video

FDA chief explains how agency is 'rewriting the food pyramid'

FDA commissioner Dr. Marty Makary outlines the issues associated with petroleum-based food dyes and the 'bigger issue' the agency aims to tackle on 'The Evening Edit.'

Thousands of pounds of tuna poke sold at Costco are being recalled after a sample tested positive for dangerous bacteria, federal health officials said.

Washington-based Western United Fish Company, doing business as Annasea Foods Group, recalled 3,314.7 pounds of Costco's Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke because the green onions may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

This recall was initiated after the company said it was notified by its green onion supplier of a listeria monocytogenes positive test result in the green onions, which were used only in Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke on Sept. 17. 

Costco employee in Florida

Costco employee helping monitor customers at Self Check-out kiosks in Florida. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

COSTCO RECALLS CERTAIN WINE OVER RISK OF BOTTLES SPONTANEOUSLY SHATTERING

"We are continuing to work with our green onion supplier to determine the root cause," the company said in the release.

The recalled product, with the Costco item number of 17193, was packaged in clear plastic clamshell containers with the Kirkland Signature brand label. The product has a pack date of Sept. 18, 2025, and a sell-by date of Sept. 22. The product was also sold in the deli section at Costco Warehouse stores in more than 30 states. 

Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke recalled

Western United Fish Company, doing business as Annasea Foods Group of Kent, Washington, is recalling 3,314.7 lbs. of Kirkland Signature brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke due to potential bacteria contamination. (FDA)

Listeriosis has a range of symptoms that can vary based on the severity and form of the illness. There are two forms of the disease. The FDA said one form is known as non-invasive gastrointestinal listeriosis, and is less severe. The more severe form is called invasive listeriosis and occurs when the listeria spreads beyond the intestines, the FDA said.

OVER 57K FROZEN BURRITO BOWL PRODUCTS SOLD AT TARGET RECALLED DUE TO UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

If people have the less severe form, they may exhibit mild symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may occur. It often persists for one to three days, the FDA said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 951.16 -1.20 -0.13%

In the more severe cases, symptoms may include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions. A listeria infection can lead to serious pregnancy complications among pregnant women.

Woman pulling groceries from Costco cart

A shopper loads items into a vehicle at a Costco store. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

States affected by the Costco recall: 

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland

FDA EXPANDS RADIOACTIVE SHRIMP RECALL AMID CONCERNS OVER POSSIBLE CONTAMINATION

  • Massachusetts
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin 