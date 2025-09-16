Expand / Collapse search
Costco recalls certain wine over risk of bottles spontaneously shattering

Customers told to wrap unopened bottles and dispose immediately to avoid injury risk

Costco is recalling bottles of Prosecco over concerns that the bottles may spontaneously shatter even if they are left alone. 

Costco, in a warning letter, told consumers across a dozen states that the Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene is being recalled due to the risk of unopened bottles shattering. 

The letter was sent to customers who purchased the product between April 25 and Aug. 26 in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota or Wisconsin. 

Costco's Kirkland Prosecco recalled for shatter risk.

An image of Costco's Kirkland-branded Prosecco, which was recalled for risk of spontaneously shattering. (Kirkland)

The affected bottles have the item number 1879870.

Costco employee in Florida

Costco said the bottles can spontaneously shatter. (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

"If you have an unopened bottle, do not open it. Dispose of the bottle immediately (do not return the item) by wrapping the unopened bottle in paper towels and placing it in a plastic bag before placing it in the garbage to avoid risk from shattered glass," Costco wrote in a note to customers. 

Woman pulling groceries from Costco cart

The company requested customers not return the items to stores. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The company also said the customers will be entitled to a full refund if they return the letter to their nearest Costco location.

