FDA expands radioactive shrimp recall amid concerns over possible contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is expanding its shrimp recall to include two more products that may have been contaminated with cesium-137 (Cs-137).

Both products recently added to the recall came from Seattle-based Aquastar Corp. Around 26,460 packages of cocktail shrimp and approximately 18,000 bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp are being pulled from shelves due to possible radioactive contamination.

The affected cocktail shrimp was sold in Walmart stores across 27 states between July 31 and Aug. 16. Meanwhile, affected packages of the Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp were sold in stores across 17 states. However, these packages were not only sold at Kroger locations. Other affected stores include Baker’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, and Pick ‘n Save, according to the FDA.

FDA ISSUES WARNING, INVESTIGATING AFTER RADIOACTIVE SHRIMP BOUND FOR WALMART DETECTED AT MAJOR US PORTS

The FDA said the affected cocktail shrimp was sold in a clear plastic tray with a red and white label. It had the UPC 19434612191 and the lot codes 10662 5106, 10662 5107, 10662 5124, and 10662 5125 printed on the bottom of the plastic tray.

The Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp was sold in a clear plastic bag that has a white label with green stripes on top of each bag. The codes include UPC 011110626196, lot code 10662 5139 with a "Best Before" date of 11/19/2027, and lot code 10662 5140 with a "Best Before" date of 11/20/2027.

The FDA is advising consumers who have the affected products to either dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

DOLLAR GENERAL RECALLS INSTANT COFFEE PRODUCTS OVER POSSIBLE GLASS PIECES IN GROUNDS

Last week, the FDA issued a do not sell or eat advisory after a shipment of Walmart shrimp tested positive for the man-made radioactive material, Cs-137. U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about the contamination detected in shipping containers and frozen shrimp products processed in Indonesia. The products were found at four U.S. ports: Los Angeles, Houston, Miami, and Savannah, Georgia, according to a news release from the FDA.

The agency then added PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (also known as BMS Foods) to its "red list," meaning the company’s products cannot be sold in the U.S. until the issue is resolved. Additionally, the FDA warned against consuming or serving Great Value raw frozen shrimp from Walmart with lot codes 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

No illnesses have been reported to date, but the FDA has warned of possible health risks from consuming the affected products.

Consumption of food or water that has been contaminated by Cs-137 — even in low doses — can have negative impacts on one’s health, such as increasing the risk of cancer, according to the FDA. The man-made radioactive material can be found in water or foods that are grown, raised or produced in areas with environmental contamination, the agency noted on its website.

Fox News Digital's Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.