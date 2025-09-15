Expand / Collapse search
Target
Published

Over 57K frozen burrito bowl products sold at Target recalled due to undeclared allergen

Undeclared shrimp in Good & Gather products could trigger life-threatening reactions in shellfish-allergic consumers

More than 57,000 frozen burrito meals sold at Target stores nationwide are being recalled for containing an undeclared allergen, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). 

Rochester-based One Frozen is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Good & Gather Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend, which were frozen and sold in 12-ounce bags, because they may contain shrimp. The recall was prompted after three consumers reported the "possible presence of shrimp in this product." However, no illnesses were reported as of Sept. 10. 

A shopper carries a shopping bag outside a Target store in Emeryville, California.

Rochester-based One Frozen is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Good & Gather Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

Shrimp was not declared on the ingredient list on the packaging of the product, which means people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to shellfish run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product, according to the FDA announcement.  

Shellfish allergies can lead to anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening. Someone may be at increased risk of anaphylaxis if they have asthma, allergic reactions to very small amounts of shellfish (extreme sensitivity), a history of food-induced anaphylaxis and a strong family history of allergy. 

The Target logo is displayed at a Target store on August 20, 2025 in Pasadena, California.

Shrimp was not declared on the ingredient list on the packaging of the product. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

One in every 20 U.S. adults have experienced anaphylaxis at least once, according to the National Library of Medicine. 

The Good & Gather Southwest-Style Burrito Bowl Blend was distributed through Target retail stores in all 50 states starting in April. Approximately 57,240 units were sold with a best-if-used-by date of Aug. 24, 2026.

FOX Business reached out to Target and One Frozen for comment.