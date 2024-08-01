Costco customers return 5-year-old mattress to wholesaler: 'Desperate times'

A couple recently tested the limits of Costco's return policy by bringing back their five-year-old mattress that they claimed was "uncomfortable."

The husband and wife documented the return on TikTok, and at first they weren't sure if Costco would take the item back.

"Desperate times comes for desperate measures," the wife, who posts under the handle @purrfectreads, captioned the video.

WOMAN RETURNS COUCH TO COSTCO AFTER TWO YEARS, SPARKS VIRAL REACTION TO STORE'S GENEROUS RETURN POLICY

"We decided to try the theory on can you return stuff thats been more than couple years at Costco and without a receipt…" the caption added.

In the video, the mattress is seen being wheeled into a Costco and pushed through the aisles on a cart.

The wife revealed in the footage that she was "nervous" about the return, but Costco ended up accepting the half-decade-old mattress.

COSTCO GOES VIRAL FOR 'APOCALYPSE DINNER KIT' THAT COULD LAST UP TO 25 YEARS

While they did not have a physical copy of their initial receipt, their Costco card could be used to find the original purchase.

The video shows the mattress being taken to back of the store while the couple waited.

The TikToker posted a clip showing the successful return of the $499.99 queen mattress stamped printed on a new receipt.

"We didn’t have the [original] receipt, BUT they did look it up on our account tho," the TikToker shared in a comment.

COSTCO MEMBERS CAN BUY GIFT CARDS FOR LESS THAN ACTUAL STICKER PRICE, TIKTOK USER REVEALS

The return amount was put on a Costco gift card, which the couple then used to buy a new king mattress.

"Of course we paid the difference for a king so technically we paid $300 for a king bed. 3 people (husband, baby, and me) on a queen was getting uncomfortable," @purrfectreads posted in the comments section of her video.

Another TikTok user commented on the video saying, "Costco buys them in bulk for cheap [so] returning mattresses isn’t much of a loss for them. It’s good deal."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 816.89 -5.11 -0.62%

Social media users seem to be divided on whether the return should have been approved.

COSTCO SHOPPER SAYS HE CRACKED SECRET TO WHOLESALER'S PRICE TAGS AND MYSTERIOUS ASTERISK: 'AN INSANE DEAL'

"Within few weeks testing yes but 5 yrs?," one user commented.

"People love to do this s--- then are 1st to complain when stores start cracking down and change rules," another TikToker wrote.

"What's so proud of returning a 5 years old stinky mattress," one social media user added.

FOX Business reached out to Costco for comment.

COSTCO SELLING 'DUPE' OF VIRAL $1K MIRROR AS SHOPPERS SOUND OFF ON SOCIAL MEDIA

In response to the negative comments, @purrfectreads tried to add some clarity to the situation by noting that the mattress brand Sealy has a 10-year warranty.

Other users appeared to have found the return to be encouraging, with some saying they may try to return their own Costco purchases.

"I am gonna have to do that with mine. I know I am going to be nervous -- when I go tho lol thank you for the video," one user added.

"We had a weird crack in the leg of our dining table we had from Costco 5 years old. Not a normal wear and tear issue. Took it back. No problem," another user commented.

"This is an ad because now I’ll be buying from Costco," another person joked.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxbusiness.com/lifestyle

In 2023, U.S. News ranked Costco as one of the top six stores with a stellar return policy.

"Costco has the most generous policy among big-box retailers, even allowing returns years later," Nick Gausling, retail consultant and managing director of consulting firm Romy Group LLC, shared with the news source.

"Their membership system offsets losses from returns processing and encourages good relations between the store and consumers, which is a win for everyone."

Earlier this year, a woman went viral on social media for returning her couch to Costco after having it for two years.

COSTCO NOW SELLING VIRAL BLACKSTONE GRIDDLE, SHOPPERS WEIGH IN: 'NOT WORTH THE HASSLE'

"The couch return video drew some backlash on TikTok, with some Costco customers berating the woman for taking advantage of the policy," Fox Business previously reported.

Costco's return policy does not state that items must be returned within a specified time frame or in a certain condition for most products.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business reached out to @purrfectreads for comment.