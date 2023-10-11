Costco members can buy gift cards for less than actual sticker price, TikTok user reveals

Are you using your Costco Wholesale membership to its fullest?

A Costco customer took to social media to show members what they may be missing out on when it comes to their wholesale membership.

Ravi Wadan, a self-labeled finance educator, posted a video on TikTok showing viewers an arguably hidden treasure that some people may not know about: gift cards for less.

On Costco.com, Costco members can purchase bundles of gift cards to a variety of stores, airlines and restaurants for less than the amount on the actual card.

"It surprises me how many people don't know this, but Costco.com actually sells gift cards to some of your favorite places at a discount," Wadan shared on his TikTok which has garnered over 513,000 views.

For example, members can purchase $100 gift cards for a number of different restaurants at a discounted rate of $80.

Southwest travelers may enjoy spending only $450 for a gift card worth $500.

Some of the higher end cards are limited per membership.

Many Costco fans were quick to comment on Wadan's TikTok asking a variety of questions and praising him for the money-saving find.

"Is there any additional fee added on to purchase or activate it??," one commenter asked. Waden responded saying that there is no fee.

"I have Costco for ages and I never paid attention," another TikTok user commented.

"And then you pay with a 5% cash back card to get even more savings," one commenter noted.

A variety of TikTokers shared their interest in Starbucks and Apple gift cards as well as a Disney gift card.

One commenter rose the question, "How do they make money off these?"

Wadan shared that he does not "really know the optics behind that," but that shouldn't stop anyone from getting their hands on this deal.

"If you're not checking for gift cards on Costco.com, you're not taking full advantage of your Costco membership," Wadan remarked at the end of his video.

FOX Business reached out to Costco and to Wadan for comments.