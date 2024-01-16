Costco selling 'dupe' of viral $1K mirror as shoppers sound off on social media

Costco appears to have caught the attention of shoppers for selling a mirror that arguably bears resemblance to a piece costing $1,198 at Anthropologie.

Costco's mirror has a lower price tag of $149.99, according to viral videos posted on Costco fan accounts.

Footage showing the wholesaler's Ravena Floor Mirror has garnered 1.4 million views on the @costcohotfinds TikTok account — and based on the comments, it seems people are struggling to get their hands on the decorative item.

VIRAL GLASS STORAGE CONTAINERS SOLD AT COSTCO SPARK MIXED REVIEWS AS ITEM REPORTEDLY FLIES OFF SHELVES

The mirror measures 65 inches tall and 30 inches wide, weighs an estimated 45 pounds and costs around $150, according to Costco's item description.

The mirror is considered to be a "dupe" of a viral floor length mirror from Anthropologie.

The Luisa Mirror by Anthropologie measures 72.5 in height and 34.75 in width, according to the company's website — and Costco is not the only retailer to sell a piece with a similar style.

COSTCO'S SLEEPER SOFA GOES VIRAL, IGNITING DEBATE AMONG SHOPPERS: 'SUCH A BUMMER'

Sam's Club has also released a gold-finished mirror.

It measures 72 inches tall and 36 inches wide, and weighs 59 pounds, according to the members-only warehouse website.

Fans of both Costco and Sam's Club have shared opinions about the mirrors.

"The very reason I can't make it out with just ONE item at Costco!!" one user wrote on TikTok.

COSTCO QUICKLY SELLING OUT OF GOLD BARS LISTED ON WHOLESALER'S WEBSITE: 'IMPECCABLE QUALITY'

"I already bought the one from Sam’s and I am IN LOVE!! Sam’s is more rounded at the top. They’re both beautiful," another person commented.

While both retailers have their own mirror for sale, some fans believe one mirror is better than the other.

"I am a Costco girl, but I love my Sam’s Club mirror," one shared in the comment section.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 684.19 +2.70 +0.40%

"Sam’s club beat Costco at the anthro dupe. I scored the Sam’s one and have to say, I’m surprised I like the Sam’s one better! I usually choose Costco over Sam’s any day!" another user said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Costco's Ravena Floor Mirror appears to no longer be available online.

The item has been found in stores, though it's selling fast, and many retail locations are not restocking, according to fans commenting on the @costcohotfinds video.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

FOX Business reached out to Costco, @costcohotfinds, Anthropologie and Sam's Club for additional comment.