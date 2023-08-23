Costco offer refunds after customers complain about taste of Kirkland-brand vodka

Membership warehouse Costco is reportedly offering refunds for certain Kirkland Signature-branded vodka after customers complained about the taste.

Costco emailed customers that the taste profile of certain lot codes of its Kirkland Signature American Vodka "does not meet" the company's quality expectations, according to a Reddit post, which included an image of the email.

Customers were also told that they could get a full refund for the product, as long as it was among the more than two dozen affected lot codes.

"It has come to our attention that the taste profile of units marked with certain lot codes may not have met the expected profile normally consistent with this product," a Costco spokesperson told FOX Business. "While not a food safety issue, this does not meet our quality expectations."

The spokesperson also added that all the lot of codes impacted are no longer on the market.

The move comes after several Reddit users posted about the liquor's taste. In one thread, a Reddit user posted: "What is going on with the Kirkland brand of Vodka?"

The user explained that they purchased the product twice and "both times it tasted terrible."

"Store clerk admitted it was bad. Bought the supposed good vodka, and turns out that was bad as well. Anyone have a clue?" the post continued.

In a separate thread, another Reddit user similarly claimed that the "Kirkland Vodka taste is off."

"I’ve been purchasing Kirkland vodka for years," the user wrote in a threat posted last month. "I got a new bottle this week and it tasted and smelled like Flinstone vitamins. I returned the bottle thinking something was wrong with it and got a new one. Same thing!"

Another user also pointed out that the bottle they purchased tasted like a "multivitamin" and that they were "never getting it again."