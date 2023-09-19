Expand / Collapse search
Costco sofa goes viral, causing debate on TikTok: 'Way too expensive'

Viral couch for sale at Costco has TikTok users chiming in

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 19

Costco fans appear to be igniting a debate after a piece of furniture from the wholesaler went viral on social media.

Costco's convertible sofa featuring a trundle that can be hidden as a pullout extension to the couch appears to be the latest product to receive praise and controversy from shoppers.

The Thomasville Marion Fabric Convertible Sofa is priced at $1,299.99 on the Costco website. It includes "delivery, setup and packaging removal."

In a TikTok video posted under the account @thatfunrealtor, one woman explains how she filmed her friend who was "selling" the couch to her husband while the friends had been shopping at Costco. After the woman recorded the footage for her friend's husband, she then decided to post the video to TikTok, she said.

Costco sofa from the front

Costco's new convertible sofa has gone viral on TikTok, garnering more than 34.1 million views on the social media platform. (Costco / Fox News Digital / Fox News)

The original video showcasing the convertible sofa has garnered more than 34.1 million views and more than 2 million likes on the social media platform.

As the friend was recording features of the couch, a couple passing by in the video appeared to be interested in the item.

They can be heard asking, "How does it feel?" — as if the user and her best friend were formally selling the sofa to other shoppers.

costco sofa pulled out

The sofa has gained the attention of Costco shoppers who are sharing both the positive and negative reviews of the couch. (Costco / Fox News Digital / Fox News)

"Pretty sure Costco sold out of these after this demo," @thatfunrealtor captioned the video.

The comment section includes positive and negative reviews on the addition to Costco's furniture collection.

"The idea is nice, we have one...our guests have complained it's not comfortable and end up on our living room couch halfway through the night," one person wrote on TikTok.

"Had one, they break easy. Terribly put together," another TikTok user commented. "Looks like a great idea, but the tracks break entirely too easy just while you’re sitting on it."

costco sofa pull out option

Many users on social media compared the sofa to a cheaper alternative that can be found at IKEA. (Costco / Fox News Digital / Fox News)

"They're way too expensive though, I work there and won't touch our furniture," one person claimed.

Many of the social media users were quick to compare the sofa to a cheaper alternative available at IKEA.

"IKEA makes that better. Not a new concept," one TikTok viewer commented.

"IKEA has had a better version of this for a decade and it’s half the price," another user commented.

Costco

Costco has gone viral for many of its home furnishings. (iStock / iStock)

A vast majority of those who commented on the viral video appeared to be surprised by the thrill of finding a sleeper sofa.

"What? You guys don't know sofas like that? Totally common in Europe for years. Even my grandma had one of these about 45 years ago," a TikTok viewer wrote.

"It’s like nobody has seen a sleeper sofa…," another person added.

In spite of some negative comments, some shoppers came to the defense of the Costco product.

costco sofa split

The Thomasville Marion Fabric Convertible Sofa is available on Costco's website for $1,299.99, including the delivery, assembly and packaging removal, according to the wholesaler's website. (Costco / Fox News Digital | iStock / Fox News)

"My cousin has this couch it’s so comfy," one shopper commented.

"The best investment I have ever made," another shopper remarked on the social media platform.

FOX Business reached out to Costco and @thatfunrealtor for comment.

