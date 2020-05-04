Costco returns to pre-coronavirus schedule, adds at-risk shopping hours

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Costco resumed its regular shopping hours Monday, less than two months after the membership-only warehouse club curbed store hours due to COVID-19.

At the same time, the retailer has instituted additional hours for at-risk shoppers. The changes come with one stipulation: everyone must wear a mask.

Effective immediately, all clubs and gas stations across the nation will resume their regular operating hours, although hours vary per warehouse.

Additionally, warehouses nationwide will be dedicated to serving members ages 60 and older and people with disabilities, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. During this time, other guests will not be allowed inside.

Previously, Costco was only offering this service three times a week.

However, upon entry, all members and employees will be required to wear a face-covering.

"Costco employees are required to wear face coverings, and now we are asking that Costco members do so too," CEO Craig Jelinek said in a statement. "We know some members may find this inconvenient or objectionable, but under the circumstances we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. This is not simply a matter of personal choice; a face covering protects not just the wearer, but others too."

This policy does not apply to children two years old and younger or people who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition.

The company cautioned that the masks should not replace social distancing and that members should still continue to follow those proper safety protocols.

"CDC advises that face coverings can help slow the spread of the virus, including among those who are not aware they carry it," Jelinek added. "However, the use of a face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while at Costco."

In March, the company made the decision to temporarily cut hours. The move mirrored actions by other retailers across the county working to reduce the spread of the virus.