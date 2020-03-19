Despite coronavirus pandemic, companies still hiring

Despite massive layoffs across the U.S. because of the coronavirus pandemic, some companies are still looking to bring on more employees.

Continue Reading Below

Tech companies, in particular, are still hiring. According to the Financial Times, 2,414 new jobs in California were posted on Tuesday, a day after a “shelter in place” order was put in the Bay Area.

The newspaper reported that Apple, Lyft, Uber, Adobe and Twitch posted new listings on Wednesday.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAPL APPLE INC. 244.78 -1.89 -0.77% LYFT LYFT INC. 20.70 +4.65 +28.97% UBER UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC. 20.49 +5.67 +38.26% ADBE ADOBE INC. 307.51 +12.90 +4.38%

CORONAVIRUS LAYOFFS SKYROCKET, CATCHING NEARLY HALF OF STATE UNEMPLOYMENT PROGRAMS UNPREPARED

However, it isn’t just tech companies that have openings.

In a press release on Thursday, pizza franchise Jet’s Pizza said the company’s 386 locations are looking for delivery drivers, who can make between $13 and $16 an hour.

“Opportunities are available for restaurant and bar workers, teachers and other individuals who are faced with unemployment amid layoffs in the current climate,” the release said.

There are Jet’s Pizza locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

US JOBLESS CLAIMS SURGE AS CORONAVIRUS WEIGHS ON ECONOMY

In Chicago, about 100 Domino’s locations are also looking for part-time and full-time employees to fill about 1,000 roles as delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers, the company said in a release.

The hiring was spurred by an increase in demand for delivery, according to the release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"While many local, state, and federal rules are closing dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues," Reece Arroyave, a Chicago-area Domino's franchise owner, said in a statement. "We want to make sure we're not only providing food to people, but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work."

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DPZ DOMINOS PIZZA INC 323.14 +33.14 +11.43% YUM YUM! BRANDS 62.60 +1.91 +3.15%

Pizza Hut -- owned by Yum! Brands -- also appeared to be looking to fill more than 5,000 jobs across the country on Thursday evening, according to its website.

NYC RESTAURANT WORKERS CRUSHED IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Of course, there are plenty of grocery stores that are hiring as well, Forbes reported.

According to the financial website, Kroger, Costco, Safeway, Albertsons and H-E-B are among the grocery chains looking for more employees in specific locations across the U.S. as fears about the coronavirus lead people to panic-buy groceries.

Target also has 9,000 job listings across the country, CBSDFW.com reported.

The news station also reported that people can still apply for a temporary job with the U.S. Census Bureau.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % KR KROGER 34.18 +0.27 +0.80% COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION 305.22 -2.28 -0.74% TGT TARGET CORP. 100.50 -2.32 -2.26% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 1,880.93 +50.93 +2.78%

On Monday, Amazon announced it would hire 100,000 employees to help with its delivery operations and that it would increase wages by $2 an hour in the U.S.

The e-commerce giant said it will hire for part-time and full-time roles in its fulfillment centers and delivery network through the United States in order to meet a “surge in demand,” as more Americans rely on online shopping amid the spread of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS