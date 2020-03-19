US jobless claims surge as coronavirus weighs on economy

U.S. jobless claims surged more-than-expected for the week that ended March 14, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

The number of Americans filing applications for jobless benefits jumped to 281,000, far higher than the 220,000 forecast by economists.

While it’s still unclear how sharp a coronavirus-induced downturn would be in the U.S., social distancing, which has led to school cancellations, mandatory work-from-home policies, grounded airplanes, anchored cruise ships and the abrupt closing of shops, restaurants and bars throughout the country, is almost guaranteed to cause a huge slump in consumer spending, which powers about two-thirds of the country’s GDP, indicating it could cause deep economic pain.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.