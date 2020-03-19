Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Jobs

US jobless claims surge as coronavirus weighs on economy

The number of Americans filing applications for jobless benefits jumped to 281,000

By FOXBusiness
close
Premier CEO Susan DeVore discusses the problems coronavirus is posing for the U.S. health care system. video

Hospitals facing shortages of key protective equipment amid coronavirus

Premier CEO Susan DeVore discusses the problems coronavirus is posing for the U.S. health care system.

U.S. jobless claims surged more-than-expected for the week that ended March 14, the Labor Department said on Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

The number of Americans filing applications for jobless benefits jumped to 281,000, far higher than the 220,000 forecast by economists.

While it’s still unclear how sharp a coronavirus-induced downturn would be in the U.S., social distancing, which has led to school cancellations, mandatory work-from-home policies, grounded airplanes, anchored cruise ships and the abrupt closing of shops, restaurants and bars throughout the country, is almost guaranteed to cause a huge slump in consumer spending, which powers about two-thirds of the country’s GDP, indicating it could cause deep economic pain.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.