Chick-fil-A's first elevated drive-thru restaurant opens

The test restaurant has a 'sophisticated conveyor belt system' for bringing the food down from the kitchen

Today marks the official opening of Chick-fil-A’s first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant in Georgia.

The popular Atlanta-based fast-food chain built the restaurant in McDonough so that its super-sized kitchen sits above a set of four drive-thru lanes, according to a press release.

The test concept restaurant, selling Chick-fil-A from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week except Sunday, is designed to focus on drive-thru, with no dining room available.

A view of Chick-fil-A's first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant

A view of Chick-fil-A's first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant

Chick-fil-A said it utilizes a "sophisticated conveyor belt system that streamlines food delivery by quickly moving the meal from the elevated kitchen above to a Team Member on the ground below." It can bring the food down every six seconds, according to the fast-food chain.

CHICK-FIL-A BRINGS BACK LONG-AWAITED MENU ITEM AND FAN FAVORITE: ‘OVERWHELMINGLY POSITIVE FEEDBACK’

"Guests will continue to get the service and care that they know and love through an easy, drive-thru focused experience," Chick-fil-A said.

Image 1 of 2

Chick-fil-A constructed the test restaurant near Atlanta

At the elevated drive-thru location, Chick-fil-A customers can use the Chick-fil-A app to order their food ahead of time or tell a Chick-fil-A worker at the drive-thru lane what they want when they arrive, according to the company.

With those two options, the fast-food chain built the location to have both Mobile Thru lanes and traditional lanes.

Image 1 of 3

A view of the drive-thru at Chick-fil-A's elevated drive-thru restaurant

Two to three times as many vehicles can go through the elevated drive-thru restaurant, per Chick-fil-A.

CHICK-FIL-A DETHRONED: THESE ARE THE TOP FAST FOOD RESTAURANTS IN THE US

The chain said it is seeking to "increase speed-of-service and simplify the drive-thru experience for Guests" with its overall design for the elevated drive-thru location.

Chick-fil-A has built its first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant in McDonough, Georgia. It officially opens Aug. 22. (Credit: Chick-fil-A) video

The building of Chick-fil-A's first elevated drive-thru restaurant

Chick-fil-A has built its first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant in McDonough, Georgia. It officially opens Aug. 22.

Plans for the drive-thru-focused test restaurant were first announced about thirteen months ago, as previously reported by Fox News Digital. Chick-fil-A simultaneously outlined another design geared solely toward delivery and mobile pickup orders. 

That other test restaurant made its official debut in Manhattan in March.

The Chick-fil-A logo on a mobile phone with a red background

In this photo illustration, Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a smartphone and on a PC screen.  (Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A has said both are meant to cater to the fast-food chain’s "on-the-go Guest" amid a rise in popularity for digital methods of ordering. 

THE HISTORY OF CHICK-FIL-A: HOW A SOUTHERN RESTAURANT CHAIN BECAME A CULINARY ICON

Its overall footprint spans over 3,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The company has been around since the 60s, when it opened its first-ever location in Atlanta.
 