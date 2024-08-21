Chick-fil-A's first elevated drive-thru restaurant opens

Today marks the official opening of Chick-fil-A’s first-ever elevated drive-thru restaurant in Georgia.

The popular Atlanta-based fast-food chain built the restaurant in McDonough so that its super-sized kitchen sits above a set of four drive-thru lanes, according to a press release.

The test concept restaurant, selling Chick-fil-A from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week except Sunday, is designed to focus on drive-thru, with no dining room available.

Chick-fil-A said it utilizes a "sophisticated conveyor belt system that streamlines food delivery by quickly moving the meal from the elevated kitchen above to a Team Member on the ground below." It can bring the food down every six seconds, according to the fast-food chain.

"Guests will continue to get the service and care that they know and love through an easy, drive-thru focused experience," Chick-fil-A said.

At the elevated drive-thru location, Chick-fil-A customers can use the Chick-fil-A app to order their food ahead of time or tell a Chick-fil-A worker at the drive-thru lane what they want when they arrive, according to the company.

With those two options, the fast-food chain built the location to have both Mobile Thru lanes and traditional lanes.

Two to three times as many vehicles can go through the elevated drive-thru restaurant, per Chick-fil-A.

The chain said it is seeking to "increase speed-of-service and simplify the drive-thru experience for Guests" with its overall design for the elevated drive-thru location.

Plans for the drive-thru-focused test restaurant were first announced about thirteen months ago, as previously reported by Fox News Digital. Chick-fil-A simultaneously outlined another design geared solely toward delivery and mobile pickup orders.

That other test restaurant made its official debut in Manhattan in March.

Chick-fil-A has said both are meant to cater to the fast-food chain’s "on-the-go Guest" amid a rise in popularity for digital methods of ordering.

Its overall footprint spans over 3,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada.

The company has been around since the 60s, when it opened its first-ever location in Atlanta.

