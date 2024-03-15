Chick-fil-A launching Manhattan restaurant with mobile pickup and delivery only

New York City is getting a Chick-fil-A restaurant geared solely toward delivery and mobile pickup orders.

When the test restaurant opens next week at 79th and 2nd in the Big Apple, it will differ from other Chick-fil-A restaurants in that it "will not offer a seating area or dine-in services," the fast-food chain said Wednesday.

It will only do delivery and mobile orders for pickup. The location, described as "uniquely designed" for "on-the-go" New Yorkers, is the first of its kind, according to Chick-fil-A.

Under the test concept, the soon-to-open Chick-fil-A restaurant will utilize geofencing to make its timing for preparing the orders that customers have placed digitally for delivery or pickup as efficient as possible, the chain said.

Those picking up the order, whether that’s the customer themself or a delivery person, will have the ability to see the status of the food using in-store designated screens, per Chick-fil-A.

The company said guests would still get the "warm hospitality and care" they are used to at Chick-fil-A locations at the mobile pickup test restaurant.

Chick-fil-A has another restaurant design it will explore this year.

The other, first announced last summer, will position the kitchen above four drive-thru lanes, as FOX News Digital previously reported.

It will be set up in Atlanta, the same city where Chick-fil-A has its headquarters. The company is targeting later in the year for its debut.

Both concepts aim to "meet the evolving needs of our customers who desire speed and convenience," Chick-fil-A has said. Digital methods have particularly gained popularity.

The company, which is privately-owned and famous for being closed Sundays, has been around since the 60s.

Fox News Digital’s Jamie Joseph contributed to this report.