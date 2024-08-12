Chick-fil-A brings back long-awaited menu item and fan favorite: 'overwhelmingly positive feedback'

Chick-fil-A announced Wednesday that it is bringing back a fan-favorite menu item after a 13-year hiatus.

The banana pudding milkshake is making its way back to menus nationwide, "bringing back a cool twist on the classic dessert," the fast-food giant said in a press release.

The shake is not the only menu item returning on Aug. 26. Along with it will be one of the "brand's best-selling seasonal offering of all time," the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich, which will also now have a spicy option for guests to enjoy, according to the company.

"When we released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, not only did we receive overwhelmingly positive feedback, but we also saw our Guests making their own unique twists by swapping the Original filet for the Spicy filet," Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy said in the company's news release. "They inspired us to officially offer a Spicy version as its own menu item, and we are thrilled to deliver what we know our Guests want more of!"

The banana pudding milkshake first made its debut in 2011. The Icedream dessert is mixed with real bananas, vanilla wafer cookie crumbles and topped with whipped cream and a cherry. It is described as being "cooling, comforting, sweet and creamy." (Chick-fil-A uses the term Icedream for its frozen treat because it does not have enough fat in it to be considered an ice cream, a social media post explains.)

A new menu item, banana frosted coffee, is also rolling out this month. It is a blend of cold-brewed coffee, Chick-fil-A's signature Icedream dessert, banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

It is not known how long the limited-time menu items from the third largest quick-service restaurant company in the U.S. will be available to customers, but USA Today reports it is usually around a 10-week timeframe while supplies last.

Chick-fil-A is known for listening to its customers. In April 2023, the company reversed a decision to drop its side salads following customer feedback.

"Every decision we make regarding our menu is extremely intentional," Allison Duncan, Director of Menu and Packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in the release. "While our core products are what our Guests know and love us for, we also like to keep variety and innovation top of mind. Whether we are surprising our Guests with new flavors and offerings or taking classic items and bringing them back with a twist, each menu introduction is made after listening to their needs. We’re thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!"