The history of Chick-fil-A: How a Southern restaurant chain became a culinary icon

With its iconic red and white signage, Chick-fil-A stands as a symbol of hospitality and quality, cherished in communities from coast to coast.

The company has a history of dedication to customer service and a commitment to excellence, making it a popular fixture in the American fast-food industry.

Read on to learn more about the journey and values that have shaped Chick-fil-A into the culinary favorite that it is today.

When was Chick-fil-A founded?

Chick-fil-A was founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. The chain's first location opened inside Atlanta's Greenbriar Shopping Center, now known as Greenbriar Mall, in Georgia.

Cathy, an entrepreneur with a passion for quality food and hospitality, dreamed of creating a dining experience that would leave a lasting impression on customers.

His innovative approach to fast food soon garnered attention, setting Chick-fil-A on a trajectory toward becoming a household name.

For more than 50 years, the company has expanded its footprint to include thousands of locations nationwide.

Today, Chick-fil-A leads the industry with the highest same-store sales figures and holds the title of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chain in the United States.

What is Chick-fil-A's philosophy?

Chick-fil-A was founded on biblical principals that Cathy believed were not only ethically sound, but necessary for successful business operations.

Since 1982, the company has followed a specific corporate purpose: "To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on all who come in contact with Chick-fil-A."

This corporate purpose is displayed at each restaurant location, serving as a constant reminder to both employees and customers about what values are guiding the company.

It also serves as a compass for each facet of the company's operations, from menu selections to employee development initiatives.

Why is Chick-fil-A closed on Sundays?

Chick-fil-A's founder made the decision to close on Sundays when he opened his first restaurant in Georgia.

Having worked seven days a week in restaurants that were open 24 hours, Cathy saw the importance of reserving Sundays for rest, family time and religious observance.

As the company has grown and evolved over the years, it has continued to uphold this policy.

By continuing the tradition of being closed on Sundays, Chick-fil-A honors its commitment to operating in alignment with its founders' principles.

The approach also fosters a workplace culture that prioritizes the well-being of its employees and acknowledges the significance of work-life balance.

Why do Chick-fil-A employees say 'My pleasure'?

Chick-fil-A's founder, while visiting a high-end hotel, was moved by the genuine and heartfelt response he received from one of the hotel's employees when he expressed gratitude.

The employee's use of the phrase "My pleasure" left a lasting impression on Cathy, inspiring him to bring that same sense of warmth and hospitality to Chick-fil-A.

Upon returning home, he decided to implement the practice of responding with "My pleasure" among Chick-fil-A operators, team members and corporate staff.

This simple yet powerful phrase has since become emblematic of Chick-fil-A's commitment to creating exceptional experiences for its customers, mirroring the level of care and attention that Cathy experienced during his trip.

How does Chick-fil-A give back to the community?

Chick-fil-A has an array of initiatives aimed at making a tangible difference in the communities they serve.

The company is known to donate $25,000 to food rescue organizations such as Second Harvest Canada or Feeding America each time a new Chick-fil-A building opens its doors.

Chick-fil-A's operators are also involved in the fight against hunger, with many donating surplus food from their establishments to local nonprofits through the Chick-fil-A Shared Table program.

These initiatives are an important part of the company's social responsibility goal of providing 200 million meals to communities.