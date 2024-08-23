Expand / Collapse search
Food and Drinks
Subway to slice footlong sandwich price, jumping into value meal wars

McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, other fast-food restaurants also offer meal deals

Subway says food input pricing is starting to stabilize

Subway North America President Doug Fry has the latest on the $3 footlong dippers on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Subway on Friday announced that it will temporarily cut the price of its footlong sandwiches through a deal, making it the latest chain to enter into the value meal wars.

The company said participating restaurants across America will begin offering footlong sandwiches for $6.99 as part of a new deal that starts Monday.

Subway employee makes a sandwich for a customer

A customer orders food at a Subway restaurant in Houston on April 29, 2022. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Other fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Sonic, Burger King and Jimmy John’s have rolled out deals of their own in recent months.

Subway’s footlong deal requires customers to purchase their sandwich digitally and plug in a promo code.

All 22 of the different sandwiches Subway has on its menu are eligible for the $6.99 deal, according to the company. It can also be used on custom sandwiches.

The typical cost of a 12-inch Subway sandwich is $10-$14, according to USA Today.

The sandwich deal will run for two weeks, Subway said. The $6.99 deal price will not include sandwich add-ons, delivery fees or taxes. 

"Today’s diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal," Subway North America President Doug Fry said.

The flurry of value deals at U.S. fast-food restaurants comes as many consumers have been feeling the squeeze on their wallets. Some, impacted by inflation, have pulled back on visiting fast-food restaurants and are choosing to eat at home instead.

For major chains’ fast-food meal deals specifically, an analysis by FinanceBuzz recently found that Taco Bell’s Luxe Cravings Box provided the best bang for a consumer’s buck.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.