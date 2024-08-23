Subway to slice footlong sandwich price, jumping into value meal wars

Subway on Friday announced that it will temporarily cut the price of its footlong sandwiches through a deal, making it the latest chain to enter into the value meal wars.

The company said participating restaurants across America will begin offering footlong sandwiches for $6.99 as part of a new deal that starts Monday.

Other fast-food restaurants like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, Sonic, Burger King and Jimmy John’s have rolled out deals of their own in recent months.

Subway’s footlong deal requires customers to purchase their sandwich digitally and plug in a promo code.

SUBWAY DENIES ‘EMERGENCY' FRAMING OF FRANCHISEE MEETING

All 22 of the different sandwiches Subway has on its menu are eligible for the $6.99 deal, according to the company. It can also be used on custom sandwiches.

The typical cost of a 12-inch Subway sandwich is $10-$14, according to USA Today.

The sandwich deal will run for two weeks, Subway said. The $6.99 deal price will not include sandwich add-ons, delivery fees or taxes.

SUBWAY TO REPLACE COCA-COLA PRODUCTS WITH PEPSI STARTING NEXT YEAR

"Today’s diner is stretched more than ever, and too often that means a tradeoff on quality, variety or flavor to find an affordable meal," Subway North America President Doug Fry said.

The flurry of value deals at U.S. fast-food restaurants comes as many consumers have been feeling the squeeze on their wallets. Some, impacted by inflation, have pulled back on visiting fast-food restaurants and are choosing to eat at home instead.

SUBWAYS' NEW SNACK MENU SATIATING APPETITE FOR GROWTH, CEO SAYS

For major chains’ fast-food meal deals specifically, an analysis by FinanceBuzz recently found that Taco Bell’s Luxe Cravings Box provided the best bang for a consumer’s buck.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed to this report.