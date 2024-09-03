Pumpkin spice payout: How to taste-test Trader Joe's fall foods and get paid for it

Fall fanatics can take their obsession one step further by turning it into a side hustle.

Personal finance platform FinanceBuzz is looking to hire a "pumpkin spice pundit" to taste-test fall food products from Trader Joe’s.

The platform said it's looking for someone to taste and evaluate the retailer's "fall-inspired Pumpkin Palooza foods."

The individual will be tasked with rating over 20 pumpkin-flavored food and drink products, like pumpkin waffles and pumpkin-spice ginger brew.

FinanceBuzz will use ratings to help shoppers decide which foods to budget for and "which to skip."

The pumpkin spice pundit will receive $1,000 for the effort, along with a $500 Trader Joe’s gift card to cover the food cost.

"Groceries are an essential part of everyone’s budget — and usually a good chunk of the monthly spending," FinanceBuzz said on its website.

"It’s disappointing when you branch out, buy a new food to try, and it ends up being a let-down."

FinanceBuzz is not affiliated or endorsed by Trader Joe’s – but they are "big fans" of their seasonal items, spokesperson Chris Lewis told FOX Business.

While there are "dozens" of new food products released every year, Lewis pointed out that there might not be room in everyone's budget for all of them.

"Pumpkin season is a major passion for some people, so we wanted to find a true superfan to critique this year's fall lineup and help our readers shop," he wrote in a statement.

"This is a serious job posting. If you're someone who cares about pumpkin season, has a great sense of taste, and is willing to have some fun as we get closer to autumn, we want to hear from you."

Interested applicants must be over 18 years old and live near a Trader Joe’s in the U.S.

The pundit will be expected to photograph each fall-inspired item — purchasing one of each — and will then rate each product on several criteria, including preparation difficulty, taste and more.

Applications can be submitted at financebuzz.com/pumpkin-side-hustle before the Sept. 10 deadline.

FOX Business reached out to Trader Joe's for comment.