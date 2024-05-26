Camping in luxury: Why the 'glamping' trend is on the rise

For campers who love the outdoors and nature but don't like bugs or the hassle of pitching a tent, "glamping" is the solution.

Glamping is growing in the U.S. as the camping and hospitality sector has drawn in a new set of leisure travelers looking for services and amenities not typically found in standard camping. Largely unknown in 2014, glamping has since drawn in a new set of travelers.

A new report from Kampground of America shows that 34% of new campers in 2023 opted for glamping, up from 18% in 2021. The subsector now accounts for 15.6 million new entrants in the past five years.

As the demand for glamping grows, a diverse range of units has cropped up across the country, from restored Airstreams to Mongolian yurts to Conestoga wagons. These upscale camping alternatives can be found in many formats, such as campgrounds, private homesteads and ranches, among others.

These locations are providing accommodations in increasing numbers to offer the chance to camp with extra amenities. Many times, hosts are transforming the historical items into stays that hearken to the past while still keeping the experience modern.

FOX Business took a glamping trip to the Catskills in upstate New York to experience it all first-hand.

"I have never been so relaxed in my entire life," FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti told "The Big Money Show." "This is a way to experience nature effortlessly."

Eastwind Hotels, a glampsite open year-round with 27 rooms, offers everything from skiing and horseback riding to fly fishing and hiking.

The Scandinavian-styled Lushna cabin accommodations are described as "almost camping," and are equipped with mattresses, wool blankets and heat and air conditioning. The A-line cabins come with detached bathrooms with showers and upscale bath products. The larger suites feature two floors with an upstairs loft, a study room and a sofa area. A bathroom and outdoor seating area are attached.

Costs average $300 to $700 a night for a room or suite, but the experience goes beyond a traditional camping excursion.

In addition to activities, guests can participate in programs such as outdoor dining, live performances and make-your-own candle classes. Each cabin offers panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains. The property is centered around a full-service restaurant and bar, with locally sourced food and an extensive wine list.

And when the weather is not in favor of outdoor recreations, guests can partake in board games in the central restaurant facility.

The experience is prided in the "digital detox," catering to guests who are looking to unplug and detach from technology. A wellness center with an infrared sauna allows guests to meditate and do yoga under the stars.

Eastwind Hotels co-founder Bjorn Boyer told FOX Business that each of the three locations are positioned within proximity of a city. The business' target audience is people who work in urban areas seeking to escape to a serene environment. Seventy percent to 80% of those travelers are "loungers," according to Boyer.

"Here we actually have to learn how to talk to each other," Boyer said. "It's a learning experience. We had to educate our guests to be a little different, and we have to be different."

The staff is intended to be small, familiar and intimate, so it doesn’t feel like the traditional hospitality experience.

The Oliverea site is the latest addition to the Eastwind portfolio. Boyer says Eastwind is eyeing expansion in similar, city-adjacent options as demand grows.