Latest from Sumner Park
Michael Jordan's first Air Jordans break world record, sell for $560,000
An autographed pair of Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 1 Nike shoes sold for a world record $560,000 at an online Sotheby's auction that closed Sunday.
De Blasio floats fencing to keep New Yorkers off beaches
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that all city beaches will remain closed and threatened to put up fences to keep people off the sand.
United Airlines warns of fall coronavirus job losses as need for flight attendants plummets
United Airlines reportedly told staff it needs only 3,000 of its 25,000 flight attendants in June as the coronavirus outbreak continues to crush demand for air travel.
Virginia restaurant to fill empty seats with 1940s themed mannequins
Three-Michelin star restaurant The Inn at Little Washington will recruit life-size mannequins to sit in the unoccupied dining room spaces.
Salons with alternative business models could be new norm in a post-pandemic world
As the coronavirus pandemic keeps salons closed, companies with suite-based business models are seeing an uptick in demand for both stylists and services, providing a glimpse into what the beauty care industry could look like in the new normal.
Majority of US workers want to stay remote: Survey
Now, more Americans are working from home than ever before.
Workload disparities during coronavirus pandemic taking toll on women's careers: Survey
The nationwide survey could be a window into how the pandemic could create long-lasting effects on women’s careers and advancements.
Coronavirus pandemic leads to increased demand for co-living spaces
Co-living, or sharing a communal space with a group of strangers, has proven to be a resilient asset class during the most recent global downturn.