Many Americans staying home this summer, new Fox poll finds

A new Fox poll shows more than half of Americans are staying home this summer or tweaking their travel plans to be more affordable, starting with this Memorial Day Weekend, which is the unofficial kick-off of summer.

"We [have] come to the conclusion that the prices of travel, flying outside the country, it's just too much for us to really entertain for the summer," said Tiana Armstrong, who had planned on visiting Italy with her partner.

High prices have affected summer plans "some or a great deal" to the 72% who responded to the Fox poll.

"All of it kinda snowballs together, so it's not just one thing that affects it, it's like everything comes together…you have to think of it like one sort of package," Armstrong said.

The Armstrongs are changing their flight plans to save money. Others are changing their option from flying to driving. AAA spokesperson Azia Diaz said they’re expecting record numbers on the road starting this weekend.

"We're projecting a new road trip record of 38.4 million people traveling by car," Diaz said.

One woman tells FOX her family is taking a trip for a family reunion, and they are choosing to drive to save money.

"I'm making plans, but it's going to be tough. You know, to have a family reunion to go to, and we can't fly. We're going to have to drive," Larin Shepard.

More than half in the poll say they’re not making any vacation plans.

"Prices this summer definitely have me thinking about doing more free events overall, more than just going to more costly places like Six Flags," said Ben Fowler.

The travel site Hopper predicts prices this summer for flights are expected to peak at the end of May and early June.