Florida mansion sells for millions as the highest-priced sale ever in this swanky neighborhood

A Florida home recently became the highest-priced sale in its beachfront town’s history, thanks to its "coastal elegance" and much more.

The roughly 4,000-square-foot beachfront home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, located on highway 30A, sold for $8.55 million — a sale the whole town is apparently still talking about.

In the heart of WaterColor’s Gulf District, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home was completely renovated in 2018 to give it a modern comfort vibe, Fox News Digital learned.

Maria McKenna, a luxury real estate adviser of the Spears Group at Compass, said that she represented the buyer from Chicago and that certain elements of the home stood out.

"With its distinctive blend of coastal elegance, modern comfort and unparalleled panoramic gulf views, this home stands as a true gem in WaterColor’s Gulf District," she told Fox News Digital.

Sitting on an over 2,500-square-foot lot, the three-story home includes a first floor with a living room, sand and laundry room and more, according to the Compass listing.

The first floor also includes a king suite with a private bathroom.

It has an adjacent bedroom with two twin beds and an en suite bathroom, plus another room with two sets of twin bunk beds and a bathroom.

Fit for up to 12 guests, the home also includes two full-sized kitchens, including a wine cooler, a range stovetop and a grill on the front balcony porch.

Compass noted that the home has a private media room on the third floor near balconies that look out toward the coast.

The luxury home also includes access to WaterColor’s private beach and amenities, such as pools and recreational facilities.

For the area in Santa Rosa Beach, McKenna said this sale really increases the housing benchmark.

"Its acquisition continues to push the benchmark for excellence in the Northwest Florida real estate landscape, reflecting the evolving preferences of buyers seeking unparalleled coastal living experiences," she said.

She added, "It also underscores a trend of increased interest in the 30A market from major cities across the United States."

The 20-mile stretch of land off highway 30A between Destin and Panama, Florida, was named one of the top places to buy a beach home by Vacasa in 2023.

A typical home along 30A costs about $640,000.

With a cap rate of 4.6%, buyers can expect annual revenue of around $55,000 by renting it out.

FOX Business' Breck Dumas contributed reporting.