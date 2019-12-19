Burger King offering Impossible Whoppers to delayed travelers

Burger King is offering relief for holiday travelers repeatedly inundated with long lines, overcrowding and delayed flights once the season hits.

As a consolation for the holiday travel woes, the fast-food chain, whose parent is Resturant Brands International, is handing out free Impossible Whoppers, a vegetarian version of the company's signature burger, for delayed travelers from now until Dec. 30.

“We know that holiday travel can be extremely rough, and there is nothing worse than all of those uncontrollable flight delays. We wanted to surprise and delight our guests by offering those with delayed flights across the country a free Impossible Whopper," said Chris Finazzo, president, North America, Burger King Corporation.

Travelers across airports nationwide can download the app and enter their delayed flight information on the “Delay Your Way” screen. Once their delayed flight is confirmed, users will receive a coupon for the plant-based burger made from California-based Impossible Foods, a competitor of Beyond Meat. The coupon can then be redeemed at any participating Burger King restaurant across the United States.

The company's “Delay You Way” promotion can be seen as a tactic by the chain to encourage customers to use the app and boost sales of the Impossible Whooper, which hit Burger King stores nationwide earlier this year.

The promotion is also intended to give consumers a chance to test for themselves whether the Impossible Whopper has “the same flame-grilled, juicy craveability of the famous Whopper sandwich," the company announced.

The company began selling the Impossible Whopper nationwide in August after a successful test run in seven markets. Since first introducing them in April, the company said the product has enticed more people to enter its stores.

The nationwide rollout comes as fast-food restaurants are racing to add an alternative meat option to its menus. Burger King, alongside White Castle, McDonald's, Red Robin and Qdoba, are among those joining an industry-wide push to appeal to growing numbers of health- and environment-conscious consumers.

“Restaurants are really trying to tap into some of the growing consumer movement around shifting some of their diet or (adopting a) plant-based diet,” said Aaron Adalja, assistant professor of food and beverage management at Cornell University.

Impossible Foods was established in 2011. The company uses soy and potato proteins in its burger, as well as an iron-containing molecule called heme that provides both a red color and a distinctive “meaty” flavor.

