Impossible Burgers not meatless enough for these vegans suing Burger King: report

Phillip Williams' Impossible Burger had too much meat juice on it.

That's the claim in a newly filed lawsuit against Burger King, in which a group of vegan costumers, led by Williams, are suing the restaurant over its popular meatless patty, TMZ reports.

The plaintiffs claim the meatless burgers, in some locations, are cooked on the same grill as the restaurant's beef burgers and other meat products, allowing them to be contaminated with meat byproducts. In the lawsuit, Williams singled out a Burger King location in Atlanta.

The suit claims that the Atlanta restaurant has no disclosures on its menu alerting consumers of potential meat residue being cooked onto the Impossible Burger, and Williams said there have been other complaints posted online about the patties.

"Went to @BurgerKing and asked for an impossible burger. I asked for them to cook it on a separate grill or pan since I'm vegetarian and don't want meat juice on what I'm eating and they replied 'we don’t do that here,'" one user said. "What's the point of having a vegan burger if it's not vegan?"

He is suing for damages and asking that meat and non-meat patties be cooked separately.

"An Impossible Burger at @BurgerKing is only vegetarian/vegan if they can guarantee that there's a special grill and special utensils not contaminated by meat juice," another user tweeted."Illness by cross contamination is real, folks. #ImpossibleWhopper."

While meatless food options are often touted as vegan or vegetarian, "no plant is actually touched" in the process of making its infamous burger, according to Impossible Foods. Instead of using those plants directly, they insert synthetic versions of sections of soy DNA into yeast so it produces soy leghemoglobin during fermentation.

The ingredient is meant to be less than 1 percent of the patty.

Burger King did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business.

