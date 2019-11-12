Expand / Collapse search
Burger King rolling out Impossible Burger for kids

By FOXBusiness
Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil on the launch of the Impossible Whopper at Burger King worldwide.

Impossible Whopper at Burger King goes national

Restaurant Brands International CEO Jose Cil on the launch of the Impossible Whopper at Burger King worldwide.

Burger King has a new market for its signature Impossible Burger: kids.

The plant-based patty, which has exploded in popularity, will now be available as part of the fast-food chain’s kids’ meals, as well as an Impossible Whopper Jr.

The rollout began this week at 180 locations in Augusta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Cincinnati; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a press.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
QSRRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.67.09-0.41-0.61%

Burger King first launched the Impossible Burger this summer across 7,000 of its U.S. restaurants. Per a separate press statement, the company called the patty “one of the most successful product launches in brand history.” It helped boost sales by 5 percent in the last quarter, according to data from a Restaurant Brands International report.

Shares are up more than 20 percent on the year and 27 percent year-to-date for Restaurant International Brands, Burger King’s parent company.

