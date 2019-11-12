Burger King rolling out Impossible Burger for kids

Burger King has a new market for its signature Impossible Burger: kids.

The plant-based patty, which has exploded in popularity, will now be available as part of the fast-food chain’s kids’ meals, as well as an Impossible Whopper Jr.

The rollout began this week at 180 locations in Augusta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Cincinnati; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to a press.

Burger King first launched the Impossible Burger this summer across 7,000 of its U.S. restaurants. Per a separate press statement, the company called the patty “one of the most successful product launches in brand history.” It helped boost sales by 5 percent in the last quarter, according to data from a Restaurant Brands International report.

Shares are up more than 20 percent on the year and 27 percent year-to-date for Restaurant International Brands, Burger King’s parent company.

