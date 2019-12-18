Beyond Meat added to all-day menus at these fast-food chains

Meatless menu items for breakfast, lunch and dinner are devouring the fast-food scene.

Plant-based protein maker Beyond Meat will now be served all day on menus at Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, parent company CKE announced on Wednesday. The move comes as a number of fast-food restaurants like Dunkin, Burger King and KFC ramp up their alternative meat offerings.

Los Angeles-based Carl’s Jr. and Franklin, Tennessee-based Hardee’s will serve up a plant-based Beyond sausage patty on egg and cheese breakfast burritos and biscuit sandwiches. For lunch, Hardee’s will serve up its Original Beyond Thickburger, with a Beyond patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a bun. The new menu will roll out Wednesday. Prices vary depending on the location.

Carl’s Jr. has sold more than 6.7 million Beyond burgers to date, the company’s most successful product launch in two years, Patty Trevino, senior vice president at CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s, said in a statement.

The move to increase plant-based menu options comes after Carl’s Jr. decided to appeal to a broader consumer base. The chain stopped promoting its beef burgers with racy commercials with stars like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian in 2017.

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s join a number of fast-food chains that have made Beyond Meat a mainstay on menus. Dunkin’ in October rolled out its Beyond sausage sandwich for breakfast nationwide. Chains like Burger King, White Castle, Del Toro and KFC have also introduced meatless burgers, tacos and chicken nuggets.

Burger King’s Impossible Whopper was so successful in its limited launch, the Miami-based chain started selling the plant-based patties nationally in August. The chain is promoting its meatless Whopper this holiday season offering travelers with flight delays a coupon to get a free Impossible Whopper at restaurants as part of its Delay Your Way promotion.

The meatless movement has even motivated some of the biggest protein producers in the world to explore alternative options. Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meat makers, said it would start selling nuggets made from pea protein in supermarkets and a burger blend comprised of beef and pea protein to capture a bite of the growing $4.5 billion market.

