BMW issues second recall over defects linked to fire risk, bringing total affected vehicles to over 341,000

BMW is recalling more than 145,000 vehicles in the U.S. over a starter defect that could overheat and spark a fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced.

The latest recall comes just days after nearly 200,000 cars were recalled for a similar issue.

The NHTSA warned that engine protection material near an overheated starter could ignite. The new notice was publicized on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

"After repeated attempts, the starter motor may overheat from an electrical overload," the NHTSA said. "An overheated starter motor can ignite nearby combustible material in the engine compartment, increasing the risk of a fire."

BMW RECALLS NEARLY 200K VEHICLES DUE TO FIRE RISK, SAYS OWNERS SHOULD PARK OUTSIDE

"If this occurs, occupants may see or smell smoke while driving or when leaving their vehicle," the recall report added.

The auto safety regulator said the notice affects certain 2019-2025 vehicles across six models.

"BMW of North America, LLC (BMW) is recalling certain 2020 340I, X6, 2020-2025 840I, 2020-2022 740LI, 2019-2020 X7, and X5 vehicles," the NHTSA said.

800,000 VW ELECTRIC VEHICLE OWNERS' DATA EXPOSED BY SOFTWARE BUG

BMW dealers will replace the engine starter with a different design free of charge, NHTSA said.

The company is currently accelerating shipment of replacement parts to address the recall, a BMW spokesperson told FOX Business on Thursday.

"BMW is currently expediting limited batches of necessary parts to its authorized service centers, with deliveries beginning at the end of this month," the BMW spokesperson said. "Owners of affected vehicles will be notified once the required materials are available and will then be advised to contact their preferred dealers to schedule a no-cost repair."

FEDERAL AGENTS ARREST HUNDREDS AT HYUNDAI PLANT CONSTRUCTION SITE IN GEORGIA

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BMWKY BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG 34.04 +0.33 +0.98%

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Nov. 17, 2025. Vehicle owners may contact BMW customer service at 1-800-525-7417. Affected Vehicle Identification Numbers will be searchable on www.nhtsa.gov starting Nov. 17, 2025. Drivers may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

The safety regulator noted that BMW had not received any reports, nor is the company aware of any accidents or injuries related to this issue at the time of the notice.

Last Friday, the NHTSA recalled over 196,000 U.S. vehicles over a similar engine starter issue that could overheat, short-circuit and increase the risk of fire.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Owners of the affected vehicles were advised to park outdoors, as the fire risk exists whether the cars are being driven or not.

Reuters contributed to this report.