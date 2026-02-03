Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

China
Published

China moves to ban feature commonly seen on Tesla vehicles over fear of trapped passengers

New regulations follow incidents where power failures allegedly trapped people in vehicles

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 3

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

China has moved to ban one of the most iconic Tesla vehicle features in order to get a handle on vehicle safety.

New safety regulations published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology state that cars sold in China will be required to have mechanical releases on their door handles, according to TechCrunch. The outlet added that the rules, which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027, will ban hidden, electronically activated door handles. 

Under the new rules, each vehicle door, except for the tailgate, will need to be equipped with a manually-released external door handle and vehicles will be required to have a mechanical release on the interior, TechCrunch reported.

TESLA ENDS PRODUCTION OF MODEL S AND MODEL X VEHICLES, WILL FOCUS ON ROBOTS IN 2026

A red Tesla plugged into a charger in front of a dealership

 A Tesla model Y is shown charging at a Tesla dealership in Buena Park, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026. (Mike Blake/File Photo/Reuters / Reuters)

China is the first country to implement such a ban. While the feature was made popular with Teslas, Chinese competitors, including Xiaomi, have adopted the design, according to Reuters.

The ruling followed high-profile incidents in which power failures were suspected to have prevented the doors from opening, leaving people trapped and unable to escape or be rescued, Bloomberg reported. The outlet said that two of the incidents included fiery crashes involving Xiaomi Corp. EVs.

"China is shifting from being just the largest EV market to being a rule-setter for how new vehicle technologies are regulated," Bill Russo, founder of Shanghai-based consultancy Automobility, told Bloomberg. "By moving first, Beijing can use its huge domestic market to lock in safety standards that both Chinese and foreign automakers must follow at home — and that may ultimately travel with Chinese EV exports and influence global norms."

Woman opens a Tesla door

A woman opens the door for a Tesla Model YL electric vehicle at a showroom in Beijing on Feb. 3, 2026. China will ban hidden door handles on cars sold in the country from next year, phasing out the minimalist design popularized by Tesla over safety c (Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

ELON MUSK TAKES DIG AT WAYMO AFTER SAN FRANCISCO BLACKOUT

In December, the Office of Defects Investigation (ODI), which is under the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), opened a defect probe into the Tesla Model 3 sedan's emergency door release controls, Reuters reported. The investigation reportedly included approximately 179,071 model year 2022 vehicles.

Xiaomi SU7 on display

Visitors look at a Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China 2024, in Beijing, China, April 25, 2024. (Tingshu Wang/Reuters)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 206 lays out requirements for vehicle door locks and door retention components to help prevent occupants from being ejected during a crash. 

A representative for NHTSA pointed out to FOX Business that while FMVSS No. 206 does not have specific requirements mandating a manual door release if power is lost, failing to provide a reasonable way for occupants to enter or exit a vehicle could be considered a safety defect and lead to a recall. However, the opening of a defect petition does not automatically mean that a recall will be issued.

FOX Business reached out to Tesla and Xiaomi for comment.