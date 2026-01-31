Toyota recalls 161K Tundra trucks over rearview camera defect that increases crash risk

Toyota is recalling more than 161,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. due to a software defect that can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, federal safety regulators said.

The recall affects certain 2024 and 2025 Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid models equipped with the automaker’s panoramic view monitor (PVM) system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in a notice issued Friday.

"A rearview camera image that does not display reduces the driver's view behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash," NHTSA noted.

Of the 161,268 vehicles included in the recall, regulators estimate 100% contain the defect.

The affected models include about 61,501 Tundra Hybrid trucks from the 2024–2025 model years, built between Aug. 17, 2023, and June 17, 2025.

The recall also covers approximately 99,767 non-hybrid 2024–2025 Tundra pickups produced between Aug. 8, 2023, and June 19, 2025, according to NHTSA.

Toyota first became aware of the issue in March 2025 after receiving a field report that the wrong camera view appeared while the vehicle was in reverse. Additional reports surfaced in April and May, though engineers were initially unable to replicate the problem, according to NHTSA.

The defect was finally reproduced during testing in July 2025.

Toyota dealers will update the parking assist electronic control unit (ECU) software free of charge, according to the recall notice.

Owner notification letters are expected to begin mailing on March 10.

The move comes amid several other auto recalls announced by federal regulators.

Hyundai is similarly recalling hundreds of thousands of Palisade sports utility vehicles because the airbags might not properly deploy, according to NHTSA.

Toyota did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.