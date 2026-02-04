Chrysler recalls more than 450,000 vehicles over brake light failure

Chrysler is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles and more than 2,000 tow-trailer modules over a brake light failure that could raise the risk of a crash, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects 456,287 vehicles and an additional 2,871 tow-trailer modules, the NHTSA said in a pair of notices Monday.

The affected vehicles contain the faulty modules, which the agency said were improperly designed.

The modules affected by the recall may result in the brake lights on attached trailers failing to illuminate, or they may cause trailer brakes to fail altogether, cutting visibility and increasing crash risk.

The affected products include the 2026 Jeep Cherokee, 2024-2026 Jeep Wagoneer S, 2025-2026 Ram 1500, 2025-2026 Ram 2500, 2025-2026 Ram 3500, 2025-2026 Ram 4500, 2025-2026 Ram 5500 and certain Mopar tow-trailer modules.

Anyone with the recalled tow-trailer modules installed can take them to a Fiat Chrysler dealer for a free replacement. If the module is not installed, dealers will repurchase the item.

Owners of recalled vehicles that come with the module installed can take them to their Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dealer for a free replacement.

Owner notification letters will be sent out March 24, 2026.