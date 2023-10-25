Another streaming giant joins the price hike bandwagon

The cost of subscribing to the Apple TV+ streaming service just went up.

Apple made the change Wednesday, upping the pricing by $3. With that hike, the tech giant will charge $9.99 per month for the streaming service that features series like "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show" as well as add-on MLS Season Pass.

The monthly Apple TV+ membership fee had previously been $6.99 since October 2022, the time when it implemented a $2 hike.

The adjustment coincided with Apple making the costs higher for some other subscription services that it offers – Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple One. The last of those provides bundles of Apple subscriptions plus cloud storage.

In the past year, the prices of competing streaming platforms have also gotten hikes of their own, most recently Netflix doing so last week for its Premium and Basic plans.

"The subscription prices for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple One will increase in the US and select international markets beginning today," Apple confirmed to FOX Business. "We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services."

"Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment."

Apple Arcade saw its per-month price become $6.99, while Apple News+ will now come with a monthly fee of $12.99. The changes in their costs were $2 and $3, respectively.

For the latter, Apple said it has almost tripled how many games subscribers had access to since 2019. Apple News+ "has added more than 100 top newspapers and magazines to include a total of over 450 publications" in addition to other content in the time that has elapsed since its debut, the company said.

Meanwhile, two of the Apple One options went up $3, with the individual plan hitting $19.95 per month and the family plan reaching $25.95. The third option, Premier, went up slightly more and now charges $37.95 on a monthly basis, according to Apple’s website.

"Existing subscribers will see these price increases 30 days later, on their next renewal date," Apple told FOX Business.

The company, known for its iPhones, MacBooks and other tech, has made other moves this week.

Apple has an event that it will hold Oct. 30 after having unveiled its plans to do so Monday. "Scary Fast" could serve as the setting for the tech giant to officially introduce its latest Mac, reports have suggested.

Last month, it announced and rolled out its latest phone lineup consisting of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. That was accompanied by the Series 9 of its Apple Watch.