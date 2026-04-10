American Airlines joins wave of carriers hiking checked bag fees as jet fuel prices skyrocket

American Airlines on Thursday announced it's raising fees for checked bags as the company and other airlines face rising fuel costs.

The airline is raising its bag fee for flights within the U.S., Canada and short-haul international flights by $10 to $50 for the first bag and $60 for the second bag. Customers will also pay $200 for the third checked bag when purchased at the airport, an increase of $50.

Travelers who prepay for their first and second checked bags on the American Airlines website or through the airline's mobile app will receive a $5 discount, paying $45 and $55, respectively. The changes took effect April 9.

Customers traveling on a domestic basic economy ticket will pay $55 for their first checked bag and $65 for their second checked bag with tickets purchased on May 18 and thereafter. Those who prepay via the American Airlines website or mobile app will receive a $5 discount.

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Travelers who have AAdvantage status will continue to receive complimentary bags on American Airlines flights, and AAdvantage credit card holders will also get their first eligible checked bag free on domestic flights with the airline.

Additionally, customers who buy seats in premium cabins on domestic and international flights will continue to receive complimentary bags, while active-duty U.S. military personnel will also still receive complimentary bags.

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The move comes as several other airlines have recently increased their checked bag fees.

Alaska Air Group raised fees for travel on North American Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines flights by $5 for the first checked bag and $10 for the second. The new costs started on Friday and will be $45 and $55, respectively.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are both increasing their checked bag fees by $10, raising the cost to $45 for a first bag and $55 for a second.

Delta's updated baggage fees took effect on Wednesday, while Southwest's took effect Thursday. Delta's changes affected domestic routes and select short-haul international flights and represented its first domestic baggage fee hike in two years.

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Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 11.32 -0.05 -0.44%

JetBlue and United Airlines have also increased baggage fees in recent weeks.

The fee hikes come as airlines are grappling with rising operating costs, particularly jet fuel .

Jet fuel prices have surged globally in recent months, climbing from roughly $85 to $90 per barrel in February to about $209 after disruptions linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war, according to Reuters.

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FOX Business' Sophia Compton contributed to this report.