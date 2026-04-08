Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle
Published

Southwest Airlines limits passengers to 1 portable charger per person over fire concerns

Passengers limited to one charger of 100 watt-hours or less, with overhead bin storage now prohibited

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 8

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Southwest Airlines is rolling out stricter rules on portable chargers as concerns over lithium battery fires continue to rise on commercial flights.

In an internal message sent to employees Tuesday and reviewed by FOX Business, the Dallas-based carrier announced that beginning April 20, passengers will be limited to one lithium-powered portable charger per person. 

Each device must have a capacity of 100 watt-hours or less.

Under the new policy, portable chargers must also be kept on the passenger or stored in a carry-on bag under the seat. They will no longer be permitted in overhead bins.

SOUTHWEST CEO CALLS AIRPORT LOUNGES 'HUGE' BENEFIT FOR CUSTOMERS AS CARRIER EXPLORES EXPANSION: REPORT

A Southwest airliner takes off

A Southwest commercial airliner takes off from Las Vegas International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 8, 2024. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Southwest is also banning the use of in-seat power outlets to recharge portable battery packs during flights. However, passengers may still use their chargers, as long as the devices remain visible at all times.

The airline said the changes are designed to improve its ability to "contain and mitigate lithium battery incidents," including reducing the risk of onboard fires.

"To ensure a smooth and informed customer journey, Southwest will notify customers about this updated policy at key moments leading up to their trip — including pre-trip and check-in, so they have time to plan and prepare," Dave Hunt, vice president of safety and security at Southwest, said in the message.

WHERE GAS PRICES ARE RISING FASTEST AS TRUMP ISSUES FRESH WARNING TO IRAN

phone and powerbank

A person holds a smartphone connected to a portable power bank charger. (iStock)

The airline noted that onboard power access will continue to expand going forward.

"By mid-year 2027, our entire fleet will feature in-seat power, reducing reliance on portable chargers and supporting a more consistent, convenient inflight experience," Hunt said.

The airline similarly introduced changes last year requiring passengers to keep portable charging devices visible while in use during flights, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Using portable charging devices while stored in a bag or overhead bin will no longer be permitted," the spokesperson said.

DELTA, SOUTHWEST HIKE CHECKED BAG FEES AS AIRLINES FACE SURGING FUEL COSTS

Southwest Airlines passengers cabin

Southwest Airlines passengers settle in for an early nonstop flight to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Sea-Tac, Washington from Dallas Love Field on March 5, 2026.  (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The changes come as airlines and regulators intensify efforts to address the growing risk of onboard fires linked to lithium batteries.

Last year, there were 97 reported incidents involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat linked to batteries on flights, up from 89 the year before, Reuters reported, citing data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.