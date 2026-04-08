Southwest Airlines limits passengers to 1 portable charger per person over fire concerns

Southwest Airlines is rolling out stricter rules on portable chargers as concerns over lithium battery fires continue to rise on commercial flights.

In an internal message sent to employees Tuesday and reviewed by FOX Business, the Dallas-based carrier announced that beginning April 20, passengers will be limited to one lithium-powered portable charger per person.

Each device must have a capacity of 100 watt-hours or less.

Under the new policy, portable chargers must also be kept on the passenger or stored in a carry-on bag under the seat. They will no longer be permitted in overhead bins.

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Southwest is also banning the use of in-seat power outlets to recharge portable battery packs during flights. However, passengers may still use their chargers, as long as the devices remain visible at all times.

The airline said the changes are designed to improve its ability to "contain and mitigate lithium battery incidents," including reducing the risk of onboard fires.

"To ensure a smooth and informed customer journey, Southwest will notify customers about this updated policy at key moments leading up to their trip — including pre-trip and check-in, so they have time to plan and prepare," Dave Hunt, vice president of safety and security at Southwest, said in the message.

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The airline noted that onboard power access will continue to expand going forward.

"By mid-year 2027, our entire fleet will feature in-seat power, reducing reliance on portable chargers and supporting a more consistent, convenient inflight experience," Hunt said.

The airline similarly introduced changes last year requiring passengers to keep portable charging devices visible while in use during flights, a spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time.

"Using portable charging devices while stored in a bag or overhead bin will no longer be permitted," the spokesperson said.

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The changes come as airlines and regulators intensify efforts to address the growing risk of onboard fires linked to lithium batteries.

Last year, there were 97 reported incidents involving smoke, fire, or extreme heat linked to batteries on flights, up from 89 the year before, Reuters reported, citing data from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Fox News Digital's Ashley J. DiMella contributed to this report.