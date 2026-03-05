American Airlines becomes first US carrier to restore Venezuela flights since 2019 shutdown

American Airlines is set to resume nonstop flights to Venezuela after the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) approved the carrier’s request Wednesday, making it the first U.S. airline to restore service between the two countries since 2019.

The airline told FOX Business the flights will be operated by Envoy, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Airlines, with nonstop service from Miami to Caracas and Maracaibo, Venezuela.

The approval follows President Donald Trump’s January directive to reopen commercial airspace over Venezuela after the Federal Aviation Administration issued an emergency order barring U.S. civil flight operations in the country’s airspace. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later rescinded the order at the president’s direction.

Trump asked the DOT to lift the restrictions following a discussion with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez.

The Transportation Security Administration was in Caracas last week reviewing airport security procedures, a necessary step to resume flights, sources told Reuters.

The airline announced in late January that it intended to reconnect with Venezuela, just weeks after the U.S. conducted strikes in the country and captured dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"We have a more than 30-year history connecting Venezolanos to the U.S., and we are ready to renew that incredible relationship," Nat Pieper, American’s Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement at the time. "By restarting service to Venezuela, American will offer customers the opportunity to reunite with families and create new business and commerce with the United States."

American began operating in Venezuela in 1987 and was the largest U.S. airline in the country before all air service was suspended in 2019.

The DOT said the order is valid for two years.

In December, the State Department added Venezuela to its "Do Not Travel" advisory list, which remains in effect.

FOX Business has reached out to the Department of Transportation and the State Department for comment.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese and Reuters contributed to this report.