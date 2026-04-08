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Delta, Southwest hike checked bag fees as airlines face surging fuel costs

JetBlue and United Airlines have also recently announced increases to their baggage fees

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Flying is about to get more expensive for some travelers who check luggage, as two major U.S. carriers move to raise baggage fees amid rising costs across the airline industry.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are both increasing their checked bag fees by $10, pushing the cost to $45 for a first bag and $55 for a second. Delta is also raising the fee for a third checked bag by $50, bringing the total cost to $200, the airline confirmed to FOX Business.

The changes apply to new bookings, with Delta’s updated fees taking effect Wednesday and Southwest’s on Thursday. 

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Southwest Airline Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft lands at Victorville Airport in Victorville, California, on March 26, 2019. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Delta said the increases will impact domestic routes and select short-haul international flights, marking its first domestic baggage fee hike in two years.

"These updates are part of Delta’s ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics," a spokesperson for Delta told FOX Business in an email.

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Delta Air Lines kiosk

Passengers queue to check in at a Delta Air Lines counter at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City, Mexico, on Nov. 13, 2025. (Paola Garcia/Reuters)

In a similar statement, Southwest said the decision comes after "an ongoing analysis of the business and against the evolving global backdrop."

The fee hikes come as airlines grapple with rising operating costs, particularly jet fuel

Jet fuel prices have surged globally in recent months, climbing from roughly $85 to $90 per barrel in February to about $209 following disruptions linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war, according to Reuters.

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BWI airport TSA lines

Passengers wait in a TSA security checkpoint queue that stretches through Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 29, 2026. (Aaron Schwartz/Reuters)

In recent weeks, JetBlue and United Airlines have also announced increases to baggage fees.

"As we experience rising operating costs, we regularly evaluate how to manage those costs while keeping base fares competitive and continuing to invest in the experience our customers value," JetBlue wrote in a statement to FOX Business.

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Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Eric Mack and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.