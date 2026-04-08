Delta, Southwest hike checked bag fees as airlines face surging fuel costs

Flying is about to get more expensive for some travelers who check luggage, as two major U.S. carriers move to raise baggage fees amid rising costs across the airline industry.

Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines are both increasing their checked bag fees by $10, pushing the cost to $45 for a first bag and $55 for a second. Delta is also raising the fee for a third checked bag by $50, bringing the total cost to $200, the airline confirmed to FOX Business.

The changes apply to new bookings, with Delta’s updated fees taking effect Wednesday and Southwest’s on Thursday.

UNITED ADDS TSA WAIT TIMES TO APP AS DHS SHUTDOWN STRAINS AIRPORT SECURITY LINES

Delta said the increases will impact domestic routes and select short-haul international flights, marking its first domestic baggage fee hike in two years.

"These updates are part of Delta’s ongoing review of pricing across its business and reflect the impact of evolving global conditions and industry dynamics," a spokesperson for Delta told FOX Business in an email.

ALASKA AIRLINES UNVEILS LIE-FLAT SUITES, UPGRADED PERKS IN NEW INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS CLASS

In a similar statement, Southwest said the decision comes after "an ongoing analysis of the business and against the evolving global backdrop."

The fee hikes come as airlines grapple with rising operating costs, particularly jet fuel.

Jet fuel prices have surged globally in recent months, climbing from roughly $85 to $90 per barrel in February to about $209 following disruptions linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war, according to Reuters.

AIR CANADA CEO ANNOUNCES HIS RETIREMENT 1 WEEK AFTER DEADLY CRASH

In recent weeks, JetBlue and United Airlines have also announced increases to baggage fees.

"As we experience rising operating costs, we regularly evaluate how to manage those costs while keeping base fares competitive and continuing to invest in the experience our customers value," JetBlue wrote in a statement to FOX Business.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Southwest Airlines did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Eric Mack and Bonny Chu contributed to this report.