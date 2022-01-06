Amazon buying thousands of electric Ram vans for Prime service

Amazon is collaborating with the competition.

The retail giant owns 20% of startup automaker Rivian, which is set to build 100,000 electric vans for its Prime service, but it's now planning to buy thousands more from Ram.

Amazon and Ram parent Stellantis announced the deal at CES, which includes Stellantis using Amazon software and cloud services for the next-generation STLA SmartCockpit vehicle infotainment systems coming in 2024.

Amazon already uses conventional Ram Promasters in its fleet and will start integrating the electric version when it launches next year.

The Promaster is based on the Fiat Ducato that's sold in Europe and other markets and already available in electric versions with driving ranges of 106-174 miles between charges, which is suitable for daily last-mile delivery routes.

Full specs and pricing on the electric Promaster have not been released, but Ram is designing a model optimized for Amazon's requirements.