Amazon buying thousands of electric Ram vans for Prime service

Amazon is also adding Rivian electric vans to its fleet

Ronald Reagan Institute Director Roger Zakheim discusses Amazon reportedly partnering with China's propaganda arm in 2018, U.S. companies bending to the communist nation and the Bagram Air Base. video

Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm: Report

Ronald Reagan Institute Director Roger Zakheim discusses Amazon reportedly partnering with China's propaganda arm in 2018, U.S. companies bending to the communist nation and the Bagram Air Base.

Amazon is collaborating with the competition.

The Amazon Prime fleet currently includes conventionally powered Ram Promaster vans. (Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The retail giant owns 20% of startup automaker Rivian, which is set to build 100,000 electric vans for its Prime service, but it's now planning to buy thousands more from Ram.

The Ram Promaster will be offered in an electric version in 2023. (Ram)

Amazon and Ram parent Stellantis announced the deal at CES, which includes Stellantis using Amazon software and cloud services for the next-generation STLA SmartCockpit vehicle infotainment systems coming in 2024.

AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 3,287.14 -63.30 -1.89%
STLA STELLANTIS NV 20.36 +0.07 +0.34%
Amazon already uses conventional Ram Promasters in its fleet and will start integrating the electric version when it launches next year.

Ram Promaster

The Ram Promaster is based on the Fiat Ducato with is currently available in an E-Ducato electric model. (Fiat)

The Promaster is based on the Fiat Ducato that's sold in Europe and other markets and already available in electric versions with driving ranges of 106-174 miles between charges, which is suitable for daily last-mile delivery routes.

Full specs and pricing on the electric Promaster have not been released, but Ram is designing a model optimized for Amazon's requirements.