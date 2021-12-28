Shirtless Jeff Bezos cozies up to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez on yacht during St. Barts getaway

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez couldn't keep their hands off of one another during a luxurious getaway in St. Barts over the winter holidays.

The 57-year-old Amazon co-founder went shirtless for a day of some fun in the sun with the Emmy Award-winning journalist, 51, who showed off her svelte figure in a black bikini.

Sanchez was seen cooling off on the boat with a hose. She opted for black sunglasses and a sunhat while Bezos stood just inches behind her.

The snaps come as the couple enjoys a vacation during the holiday season with their family members.

The lovebirds weren't shy about their attraction for one another, as a buff Bezos, donning black swimsuit trunks, was seen packing on the PDA with Sanchez, whose thong bikini bottom was visible via a see-through cover-up wrapped around her waist.

The photos come just a couple of days after the billionaire and the TV personality were spotted canoodling on a bench in athleisure wear during a hike on the island.

Bezos and Sanchez made their red carpet debut arm-in-arm at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai, India, in January 2020, just days after the Blue Origin leader threw Sanchez two parties to commemorate her 50th birthday.

Two days later, the lovebirds were canoodling aboard David Geffen's $200 million yacht, Rising Sun, in St. Barts.

FOX Business’ Julius Young and Nate Day contributed to this report.