6 ways to upgrade your finished basement for $250 or less, according to experts

A finished basement not only adds more living and entertaining space to your home, it’s a great place for recreation options for your family as well as added storage.

If you’ve been toying with the idea of upgrading your finished basement but don’t have a large budget, you can still enhance your home’s lower level.

Here, experts reveal ways to upgrade a finished basement with a modest investment — one that can deliver added style, functionality and appeal.

Dive right into these house and home upgrade ideas.

1. Go for a paint change

A fresh coat of can dramatically change the look of your basement and this upgrade can be done within a tight budget.

"Choose light and neutral colors to make the space feel brighter and more spacious," recommended Austin Fain, owner of Perfect Steel Solutions in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

This paint refresh will also cover any scuffed or worn areas and will create an overall cleaner look of the basement, he said.

2. Invest in storage solutions

Many finished basements become overrun with toys, sporting equipment, clothing, family heirlooms and other clutter.

"Spend time decluttering the space, remove items that aren't needed and organize what's left," Fain told Fox Business.

Create a game plan by purchasing some affordable storage solutions, such as shelves or baskets, to keep things tidy, Fain said.

In addition, have the entire family pitch in to create a more organized room so there’s more space to enjoy the amenities of the finished lower level.

3. Opt for a lighting makeover

You can swap out tired or basic light fixtures for more stylish options, even on a modest budget.

"Look for budget-friendly lighting fixtures online or at thrift stores and add floor lamps or table lamps to brighten dark corners," said Fain.

Design experts often tout that new lighting fixtures can transform the ambiance and mood of a room with just a few updates.

4. Add some affordable accessories

Well-priced home accessories can elevate any room, including a finished basement.

Throw blankets, pillows and other decorative accents will add character and style to your space, said Fain.

Part of the fun is shopping discount stores and outlet sales — both online or in person — or browsing local shops for affordable finds.

5. Create a workout area

If your basement has hardwood floors, transform one of the corners into your own workout space, suggested Christina Giaquinto, a professional organizer and brand ambassador with Modular Closets who is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

"You can add weights, an exercise mat, a jump rope and other inexpensive fitness equipment," she said.

6. Purchase an area rug

A new rug can put fresh design life into a finished basement, no matter what this living space is used for — and can be done on a budget.

"Buy an aesthetically pleasing and affordable rug to add a dash of comfort and style to the space," Giaquinto told FOX Business.

"There are so many large and inexpensive rugs available on Amazon that can make your basement look and feel a lot nicer," she also said.

Plus, Amazon delivers right to your door — making the update for the downstairs even easier.

