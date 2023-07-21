7 ways to upgrade your backyard deck or patio for $250 or less, according to professional designers

Spending time with friends, family and neighbors in your own backyard is one of life’s simple pleasures.

Relaxing on your patio or deck, enjoying a family barbeque, socializing with friends, lounging by the pool, watching your family play yard games, chasing your pets around — all of these are enjoyable and create lasting memories.

If you've thought about upgrading your patio or deck, you may have found the costs daunting.

Significant and affordable changes can be achieved at your home, however, without breaking the bank.

For help with updating and enhancing a backyard retreat, design pros weighed in on how to do it for $250 or less.

Here are smart tips.

Add outdoor seating

Update your entertaining spaces by expanding your seating options.

"Look for affordable outdoor chairs, benches or even secondhand furniture options that can be refurbished with a fresh coat of paint," suggested Mina Lisanin, an interior designer and founder of ML Interiors in New York City.

The seating can be accented further and enhanced by adding colorful cushions or pillows to bring in comfort and style, she said.

Create a cozy atmosphere with lighting

When the sun sets, your outdoor oasis can be the backdrop for fabulous entertaining at home.

"String lights or lanterns can instantly transform the ambiance of your patio or deck," Lisanin told FOX Business.

The way lights are used can vary based on the size of your patio or deck and your design preferences.

With that in mind, hang lighting along the railing, pergola or across the ceiling to add a warm and inviting glow, suggested Lisanin.

Introduce potted plants

Incorporate the splendor of nature into your entertaining spaces.

"Plants bring life and freshness to any outdoor space," said Lisanin.

"Consider purchasing a variety of potted plants that suit your climate and personal style," she also said.

"You can also create vertical gardens using recycled materials like wooden pallets."

Define your space with an outdoor rug

"Outdoor rugs can anchor your seating area and add visual interest," Lisanin said.

Choose durable rugs specifically designed for outdoor use, she said, as they are typically weather-resistant and easy to clean.

Choose inexpensive materials and get creative by making your own decorations to personalize your outdoor space.

In addition, try outdoor rugs that boast colors, patterns and textures, said Austin Fain, a home improvement expert who is CEO of Perfect Steel Solutions in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"These rugs are designed to withstand the elements and can transform the look and feel of your outdoor space instantly," Fain told FOX Business.

Enhance privacy with curtains or bamboo blinds

If you desire more privacy on your patio or deck, consider installing outdoor curtains or bamboo blinds, said Lisanin.

"They not only provide shade but add a touch of elegance and seclusion," she noted.

Consider DIY décor choices

Choose inexpensive materials and get creative to make your own decorations to personalize your outdoor space, said Ilia Mundut, a home design expert with HeftyBerry, an online store for handmade wreaths, interior decorations and home and garden designs.

He is based in Redwood City, California.

"Consider crafting wind chimes, painted rocks or a hanging mobile."

Another DYI design idea, said Lisanin, is to paint terracotta pots in vibrant colors to add a personal touch to your deck or patio.

Install a water feature

Look for options that are within your budget and require minimal maintenance, suggested Lisanin.

"A small water fountain or a tabletop water feature can add a soothing and tranquil element to your outdoor space," she said.

"Remember, with a little creativity and resourcefulness, you can transform your patio or deck into a beautiful and inviting space without breaking the bank."