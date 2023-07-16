5 ways to upgrade your kitchen for $250 or less, according to professional designers

The kitchen is likely the heart of your home, where your family gathers to enjoy home-cooked meals and take-out dinners.

Not only that, but this space is almost surely where you and your loved ones gather during the holidays, as well as for birthdays and other special occasions.

The kids likely sit at the table to do their homework just as the adults do for projects or other tasks — enjoying little and big life moments together.

5 WAYS TO UPGRADE YOUR FAMILY ROOM FOR $250 OR LESS, ACCORDING TO DESIGNERS

Now, if you’re looking to update your kitchen on a small budget, you’re in luck.

Here, professional design experts share their best budget ideas to spruce up your kitchen, add a fresh look and upgrade this important in room in your home.

Let's dive right in.

1. Create a new look with paint

Effective and simple, adding a new paint color to your walls can transform your kitchen with a small investment.

"Choose a color that resonates with your style and complements your existing décor," suggested Elizabeth Grace, a New York City-based interior designer, home expert and blogger with DreamHomeMaking.com.

Opt for a durable, high-quality paint that can withstand the demands of a kitchen environment, she said.

Opt for a durable, high-quality paint that can withstand the demands of a kitchen environment, said one professional.

You can seek paint advice from your local paint store, home-improvement retailer or hardware store.

2. Enhance lighting for ambiance and functionality

Proper lighting can make a significant difference in how your kitchen looks and functions, said Grace.

TINY HOME BUILDERS HELP AMERICANS SAVE SPACE, MONEY IN SMALL BUT MIGHTY SPACES

Consider replacing outdated fixtures with energy-efficient LED lights to brighten up the space, she said.

Her other suggestions include installing task lighting under cabinets or above the stove to improve visibility while preparing meals.

In addition, kick up your lighting a notch.

MAJORITY OF AMERICANS THINK HOME RENOVATIONS TAKE LONGER THAN PLANNED: SURVEY

"Adding a dimmer switch allows you to adjust the ambiance according to different occasions, creating a cozy and intimate setting for family gatherings," Grace told FOX Business.

3. Paint your cabinets

A kitchen cabinet overhaul can cost thousands of dollars — but painting your cabinets is a more affordable way to create a new look, experts noted.

"Painting the cabinets is a great way to cover up any scratches, stains or damages that might have occurred over time," said Cam Dowski, interior designer and founder of WeBuyHousesChicago.co.

Painting the cabinets is not a difficult or expensive project, he said.

"You can do it yourself with some basic tools and materials, such as sandpaper, primer, paint, brushes, rollers and painter’s tape," Dowski added.

Homeowners can find many tutorials online that offer guidance through the process step by step, he said.

"Remember, small changes can make a big difference."

"The cost of the project will depend on the size of your kitchen and the quality of the paint you choose, but you can easily stay within your $250 budget," Dowski told FOX Business.

4. Update the hardware on cabinets

Brad Smith, CEO and lead interior designer at Omni Home Ideas based in Dallas, Texas, said one of the most impactful yet affordable ways to upgrade a kitchen is by updating the hardware on cabinets and drawers.

COSTCO NOW SELLING VIRAL BLACKSTONE GRIDDLE, SHOPPERS WEIGH IN: ‘NOT WORTH THE HASSLE’

"This can quickly refresh and modernize the overall look of the kitchen," he said.

Smith recommended choosing pulls and knobs that match the style you want to convey, whether that's modern, traditional or something in between.

"The trick here is to ensure that your new hardware matches the existing holes on your cabinets to avoid the need for patching and repainting," he continued.

For a typical kitchen, you might spend anywhere from $50 to $200 for new hardware, Smith said, depending on the quality and design you choose.

MAJORITY OF AMERICANS THINK HOME RENOVATIONS TAKE LONGER THAN PLANNED: SURVEY

"Remember, small changes can make a big difference," Smith said.

Transform your kitchen's focal point, the area behind the stove or sink, with a captivating backsplash, suggested one expert.

"By focusing on elements that catch the eye, like cabinet hardware, you can give your kitchen a new look without breaking the bank."

5. Introduce a stylish backsplash

Transform your kitchen's focal point, the area behind the stove or sink, with a captivating backsplash, suggested blogger Grace with DreamHomeMaking.com.

Consider options such as mosaic tiles, subway tiles, or peel-and-stick backsplash panels for an affordable and easy installation process, she said

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"This small addition can make a big impact, adding character and visual interest to your kitchen," Grace said.

"So roll up your sleeves, get creative and enjoy the process of transforming your kitchen into a welcoming and inspiring culinary haven."